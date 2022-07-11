ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluating Florida State’s most difficult away game in 2022

Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State has four true road games in 2022, including two of its final four regular-season contests. Additionally, the 'Noles square off against LSU in the neutral-site Allstate Lousiana Kickoff at The Caesars Superdome on Sept. 4. In two seasons under head coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles are 2-7...

