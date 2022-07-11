Community comes out for Bans Off Our Bodies rally

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The founder of Helping the Homeless in Springfield, Julie Benson, was recognized on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder both released proclamations declaring Sunday Julie Benson Day. Benson provides a variety of services and helps the homeless population in Springfield. She also...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It’s festival season in central Illinois and safety is on the minds of many following the Highland Park, Illinois July 4 parade shooting. Springfield Police were at Abe Fest all day on July 8 keeping an eye on the setup as people arrived. Hundreds...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the first night of this year's Teen Empowerment Zone. This is the second year the Springfield Park District and City of Springfield hosted the event. The goal of this project is to build a better community by providing on-the-job training, life skills, leadership...
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's a new mural celebrating the state's first African American sheriff elected in the state of Illinois. Roger Walker Junior was elected Macon County Sheriff in 1998. He also served as director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and on the state prisoner review board...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A third version of redistricting maps will be debated at the next Springfield city council meeting. Aldermen voted on that at Tuesday night's committee of the whole meeting. But, not everyone is on board with the third round of changes. Ward 7 Alderman Joe McMenamin...
BLOOMINGTON – A recent uptick in book boxes being set on fire have spread throughout the Twin City area. Little libraries throughout Bloomington-Normal have recently been set ablaze and burned to the ground. A victim of burned little libraries throughout Bloomington, Bob Williams, doesn’t understand the recent hate.
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Police confirm a 16-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Christian County. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on Leafland Street at US Route 51. At the same time a 46-year-old man from Decatur was traveling southbound on US Route 51.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — St. John's Breadline recently received a financial boost. The soup kitchen was selected for a $2,000 grant from the Springfield Rotary Club. The money will go towards food costs for the organization's salad bar, which costs $9,000 a year. St. John'sBreadline has been open since...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Local animal shelters say supplies are running low and with the increase of stray pets. Now, they are looking even more to the community for help. Animal Shelters say more resources are needed as more animals are brought in. "It’s costly, it costs a lot...
Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)- Springfield Park District hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for a new Fitness Court at Comer Cox Park on Martin Luther King Drive. The Fitness Court is an outdoor bodyweight gym designed by the National Fitness Campaign. The court is designed to host up to 30 participants at once working on different skills in designated areas, and can design workouts using the free Fitness Court app.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Peoria Rd. for an unattached garaged fire that was threatening the house. Police helped firefighters get the occupants of the house out. The garage was a total...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some kids got to perfect their golf swing on Monday with the help of professional golfers. About 100 kids from Springfield were given a free golf lesson Monday at Fietshans Elementary School. The golfers are in town for the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Animal Protective League is restarting its vaccination clinic. The APL offers low-cost vaccinations for your pets every month. Local veterinarians are on-hand to give the vaccinations during the clinics on the third Saturday. The APL says a recent uptick in contagious diseases reinforces the...
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Chatham Police Department has reason to celebrate this week. The department took first place in the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge. We're told the safety challenge is a template for law enforcement agencies to identify traffic issues, plan strategies, reduce social harm and improve the quality of life in their communities.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon to allow IDOT crews to repair a large pothole. State troopers said the pothole opened on a bridge near Wabash Avenue on Sunday, exposing rebar on the bridge deck....
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than $45,000 in unclaimed property was returned to the American Cancer Society after five years of waiting. Diane Koszyk, 78, of Elmwood Park, selected the American Cancer Society as beneficiary and co-beneficiary on savings and checking accounts. She died in 2017 and the funds...
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Steger’s Furniture store hosted a fundraising event at their store for the first time, to benefit the St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run. The family-friendly event featured a dunk tank, Kona Ice Truck, face painting, and more. Families purchased tickets for the different activities.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Texas man was arrested in Decatur on charges of possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony. Anthony Davis, 32, was pulled over by Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers while traveling on Interstate 55. The traffic stop was for an obstructed...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Monday morning on Peoria Road. Fire officials said the department was called in to a garage fire near an unattached house at 3 a.m. The garage was destroyed, but the house was only minorly damaged.
