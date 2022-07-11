ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Plan a Thrift Store Filled Day with Your Favs

By Meghan Roth
 2 days ago

Time for your next date night or friend meet up and out of ideas? Take a trip to some of Orlando's coolest thrift stores and make the most out of your day! Come explore these thrift stores in Orlando with us.

For a totally unique date night, challenge your significant other to choose your outfit from a local thrift store. Set a budget and a time limit to choose what you’ll wear on your date. Maybe it’s a matching couple outfit, a vintage-inspired look, or something stylish but outside of your comfort zones. Have fun with it, and don’t be afraid to try something different. You may find a new style you would never have tried otherwise!

Here are some of our favorite Orlando area thrift stores that you should put on your list.

Local Orlando Thrift Stores

Thrift on 46
3442 FL-46
Sanford, FL 32771

Thrift on 46 is definitely not your grandmother's Thrift Store. In addition to a large selection of brand new products in The Shoppe, The Warehouse is full of used clothes and housewares, and they even have a local coffee shop . Looking for something for your Disney day? They always have a great selection of Disney gear for the whole family. 100% of the proceeds benefit Harvest Time International .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JX0ow_0gbdbu5E00

Thrift on 46 – Not your average thrift store in Orlando @thrifton46

The Sharing Center Thrift Store
600 N US Hwy 17 92 #100
Longwood, FL 32750

The Sharing Center Thrift Store is actually three stores in one! Explore a furniture store, a boutique store with higher-end and new items, and their regular thrift store. Weekly sales take place in all three stores, so make sure to check their website for the latest sales before you head out.

They even have a rewards program where you can earn points with every purchase and earn $5 discount on your next purchase. When you shop at The Sharing Center, 90% of your donation is directed to providing essential resources to families on the brink of hunger and homelessness.

The HOPE Chest Thrift Store
1802 West Broadway
Oviedo, FL 32765

The HOPE chest is a hidden gem in Oviedo that cannot be missed. This small but mighty shop offers a wide variety of items and has great sales. The shop is open as a thrift store but also helps families in need through HOPE Helps, In c.

Boomerangs Thrift & Gift
1140 East Altamonte Dr. #1037
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Boomerangs is a nice mix of new and used items. They always have a good selection of pet items if you are a new pet parents or just looking for a deal. Pets can be expensive! Boomerangs is owned and operated by the Animal Rescue Fund Inc. and was founded with the simple mission of helping to fund smaller local animal rescue organizations that are already doing exceptional work in our community.

Thrift-Mart
10770 W. Colonial Drive
Ocoee, FL 34761

One of Central Florida’s newest “upscale” thrift stores is located in Ocoee. Aptly named Thrift-Mart, the store features both new and used clothing, household goods, appliances, furniture, electronics, toys, tools, and more. A portion of the store sales will be donated to Locals Helping Locals , a tax-exempt (status pending) non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

The Russell Home Thrift Store
5517 S Orange Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839

This lovely thrift store showcases antiques, women’s clothing, men’s wear, household décor, kitchen accessories, casual dinnerware, china, cookware, and more. Even though it doesn't look like much from the outside, it is a great place to find everything you need to stock your kitchen. All funds raised through the thrift store support the operations of the Russell Home for Atypical Children, Inc.

Chain Thrift Stores in Orlando

Why is thrifting so fun? Once you find that perfect item you were looking for—or better yet, an item you weren't looking for—that's when you'll really start to understand why thrift shopping is so fun. The combination of the search and the discovery of something new is a feeling that we don't get to experience often in our day-to-day lives.

Thrift stores also help keep things out of the landfills, benefit local charities, and help you decorate your home (and yourself) for a fraction of the cost.

Out of the Closet
1349 North Mills Avenue
Orlando FL 32803

In addition to their great selection of clothes and home goods, they also offer onsite AIDS testing and a pharmacy. When you shop or donate at Out of the Closet Thrift Stores, 96 cents of every dollar made goes back into HIV care and services through the AIDS Healthcare Foundation ’s life-saving programs.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida Thrift Store
2054 SR 436, Suite#140
Winter Park, FL 32792

This well-organized shop is a great place to look for those odd-ball items that may be on your shopping list. They have MULTIPLE sales going on each week, so make sure to check out the big sign by the door when you arrive. They also have a dedicated section for new and used Disney items that is worth checking out.

There is always something new each time you visit! Sales from the store help cover key operational expenses across the 36 Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida , helping them better serve more than 11,000 children every year.

omg! Thrift
1442 FL-436 #1028
Casselberry, FL 32707

The omg! thrift family of stores is a for-profit, thrift retailer offering great quality, gently-used clothing, accessories, and household goods. Their stores are well-organized, well-lit, competitively priced, friendly, and packed with thousands of items waiting to be bought by you! Due to them being a chain of stores, there is always a good selection. They are a great place to find holiday decorations as they only put them out near the holiday, so they have a greater selection.

Community Thrift Store
5456 S. Orange Avenue
Orlando, FL 32811

Community Thrift Store is a large store that supports the AMVETS. This store is always packed full of things to buy and people. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time on your first visit. And don't forget to look up! They love to put their overflow of housewares and dishes on the tops of the clothing racks.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida
Various Orlando Area Locations

Regardless of where you live in the Orlando area, you are bound to find a Goodwill Thrift Store nearby. Whether you’re shopping in one of their retail stores, clearance outlets, or boutique, shopping at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is a simple way to save money on clothes, shoes, books, and household items—without sacrificing quality or style.

And, along with getting great bargains, you’ll be directly supporting services that help people find meaningful work in Central Florida. They also have a rewards program where you can earn points with every purchase and earn $5 discount on your next purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxEtK_0gbdbu5E00

Goodwill Stores of Central Florida is a great idea for Halloween costumes – @goodwillcfl and @meghanonthemove

City Thrift
6015 Edgewater Drive
Orlando Florida 32810

While there is only one City Thrift location in the Orlando area, they are part of a large nationwide chain of stores. For over 30 years, Texas Thrift, City Thrift, and Music City Thrift have been serving communities with weekly specials to help your dollars stretch further. Find unique items at bargain prices with thousands of new items sent to the floor daily.

Teen Challenge SuperThrift
4540 FL-46
Sanford, FL 32771

Teen Challenge Super Thrift has it all – a large shop, tons of clothes, housewares, and furniture, it is SUPER clean, and the staff is always cheerful and ready to help. If you are looking for vintage and used furniture, this should be your first stop in Orlando. This chain of thrift stores across the Southeast region of the United States provides quality goods to raise support for teens and adults enrolled in Teen Challenge – a non-profit specializing in the recovery and prevention of life-controlling issues.

The post Plan a Thrift Store Filled Day with Your Favs appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

