George O. Kennedy, 77, of Cord, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born November 20, 1944, in Dowdy, Arkansas to Avery Pierce Kennedy and Lena (Sanders) Kennedy. George was known to love God and his country. Not only was he rooted in his faith, but he was proud to serve in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. He graduated from ASU with a bachelor’s degree where he majored in Agriculture. He also worked at Citizens Bank as a Loan Officer. As a farmer, he was recognized as Independence County and District Farm Family of the Year. George was a good-hearted man who enjoyed music, and singing, loved to laugh and always loved to tell a joke. He enjoyed his daily visits to Country Cross Roads and being outdoors.

CORD, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO