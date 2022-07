SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life will be held next weekend for beloved South Lake Tahoe ski legend Martin Hollay. All those who knew Hollay should bring their stories and any photos to the celebration that will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 1384 June Way, steps away from Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge. The street will be closed to traffic during the event.

