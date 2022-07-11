ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Marlins defeat Mets in extras as Sandy Alcantara continues his dominance

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0 on Sunday. Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who won...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mets: Pete Alonso embraces Home Run Derby, while Aaron Judge runs from it

While Aaron Judge passes on the Home Run Derby, New York Mets star Pete Alonso will be participating looking for the three-peat. The American and National League teams in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game have been revealed. While the focus will be on the July 19 event in Los Angeles, Calif., there is also the Home Run Derby, which will be held the night prior.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber wants to Hulk Smash Pete Alonso in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was recently named to the NL All-Star team. However, the slugger is having an up-and-down season. On one hand, Schwarber is slashing just .219/.332/.524 as of this story’s publication. On the other hand, Schwarber leads the NL in home runs with 28, and trails only Aaron Judge for most homers in all of MLB. And those homers have landed Kyle Schwarber in the 2022 Home Run Derby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Braves look to tighten NL East gap in finale vs. Mets

Two veterans will be on the mound Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the rubber game of the three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The Mets won the first game 4-1 on Monday behind Max Scherzer, and the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Queens, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets star Pete Alonso announces 2022 MLB Home Run Derby decision

MLB fans will be treated with the chance to witness Home Run Derby history this season after New York Mets Mets, Pete Alonso, Home Run Derby Pete Alonso declared via Instagram that he’d once again be participating in the All-Star weekend festivity. Alonso is the reigning back-to-back Home Run Derby king, so he’ll be looking to defend his throne and earn a historic three-peat, something that was never done before at the derby.
MLB
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jacob Stallings sitting Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Stratton and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stallings went hitless for a second straight game in Monday's series opener. Nick Fortes will catch for Daniel Castano and hit ninth. numberFire’s models project Fortes for 8.1 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Francisco Lindor
FOX Sports

Braves and Mets meet with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (54-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-36, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Mets +131; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Cruz, Marisnick help streaking Pirates beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Pittsburgh is 14-6 against...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
168K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy