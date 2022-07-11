Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday July 11 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Friday July 15 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: Bob Johnson. Saturday...
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in July 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Wednesday July 13 2022. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean. The gathering is...
In search of the perfect daycation? Balboa Island in Newport Beach is the perfect place to spend a carefree day by the bay. This charming neighborhood is home to a medley of quaint boutiques, locally owned restaurants, historic homes and plenty to do and see. Spend an afternoon with your toes in the sand, watching the boats cruise by, and don’t forget to treat yourself to an iconic Balboa Bar! Here’s your guide to a sun-drenched day (or week) on Balboa Island.
Dana Point Blood Drive Wednesday July 13 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For July 2022. Wednesday July 13 2022: Dana Point at 11:00am-5:00pm. Dana Point Yacht Club is located at 24399 Dana Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in July 2022. The American...
That’s not the only superlative that guests at the new VEA Newport Beach will be using when they see this sensational hotel transformation. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the property underwent an extensive refresh – more like a rejuvenation or rebirth – and became VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Hotel & Spa.
As summer festivals continue, here are some upcoming events in Orange County that you can attend. Bring your friends and family to the county’s annual fair from July 15 to Aug. 14 at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. The 23-day run event will provide various forms of entertainment including a Led Zepplica musical performance, a stand-up from Trevor Noah, and multiple vehicle derbies. You can also participate in competitions by submitting any photography, crafting, and woodworking work online.
With a soft opening held on Sunday, July 10, it’s safe to say Wild Rivers was a splash with the Irvine community. “After more than a decade, it was amazing to welcome back guests to Wild Rivers in Irvine. Wild Rivers means so much to so many people and to see all those smiling faces on opening day was a dream come true. We’ve heard from many of our guests that the opening day experience exceeded their expectations. We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the new Wild Rivers with 20 acres of WILD wave pools, water slides, lazy river rides, and more at Irvine’s Great Park.” – Mike Riedel.
DANA POINT— Early in the morning on June 15, a 28-foot juvenile gray whale was spotted entangled in a gillnet off the coast of Laguna Beach. The whale was monitored by a team of boats, allowing a better chance that the whale could be helped. After a three-hour effort...
COSTA MESA (July 12, 2022) – The annual OC Fair is returning on Friday and that means it’s time for unexpected combinations of sweet and savory treats to eat. New items range from a float topped with hot Cheetos to a brand-new take on potstickers and even a sandwich topped with Cap’n Crunch.
South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For July 2022. Tuesday July 12 2022: Laguna Hills at 10:00am-4:00pm. Laguna Hills Community Center is located at 25555 Alicia Parkway. Tuesday July 12 2022: Laguna Hills at 9:00am-3:00pm. Cruzan is located at 24461 Ridge Route Drive Suite 220. American Red Cross Blood Drives...
Incredible opportunity! Location, location, location! Single family oceanfront home in the most desired location on the Newport Beach peninsula. Restaurants, shopping, fishing pier, surfing, movies, biking, boating, beach yoga, beach volleyball, boardwalk fun and more. Your amazing active lifestyle awaits. Park the car and forget about it because it is all right outside your front door. This home boasts a wide-open bottom floor with large entertaining kitchen and living for all your family and friends to enjoy. The large bi-folding cantina doors lead to an oversized patio looking out over the incredible beach and ocean. The upstairs is well situated for a large family plus friends. The large master bedroom looks out over the beach and ocean with views from the Newport Pier to the Huntington Beach Pier and Catalina and San Clemente Islands in the distance. The master bathroom is well appointed with dual vanity, oversized tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. There are two bedrooms that share a jack-jill bathroom with separate vanity areas and shared shower and toilet rooms. The last bedroom is an oversized room that can be used as a bonus room, a large kids bunk room, or your own personal cinema. The last bathroom is large with a mini-tub shower combination. The entire house has recently been fully refreshed and ready for the next family to jump in and start enjoying. Don't wait, come see it today!
Bright, cloudless summer days send plenty of people to their local car wash, all to get a gleaming scrub-up, the kind that will help their auto stay snazzy in the brilliant sunshine. But rolling into a car wash when the moon is high? And knowing the spume-filled passageway may be...
DANA POINT— As the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan gains momentum, new docks and piles will begin to appear in Dana Point Harbor’s West Basin by the end of this year. According to the Dana Point Harbor Partners, the new docks and piles will be phase one for...
LOS ANGELES - Starbucks is shutting down over a dozen U.S. locations - six of them in the Los Angeles County area - by the end of July, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a July 11 memo sent to employees, officials said the closure is a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees.
If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
YORBA LINDA, Calif. — After raising more than $1 billion in investment capital, Avanath Capital Management looks to expand its affordable housing portfolio. The Orange County-based affordable housing developer and operator recently purchased a 44-unit income-restricted apartment in Yorba Linda for $11 million, following the company's premise of buying a quality affordable housing product in high-quality areas.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Adrian Griffin could have taken his business anywhere. Griffin said he could have continued his expansion of ninja warrior adventure parks in the United Kingdom and set up shops in Germany or Australia. But when it came down to it, there was really only one...
Thousands of Southern California residents came out to celebrate the opening of the 6th Street Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which connects the eastside to downtown, is “history in the making,” according to Culver City resident Lorise Soto. Soto said she came to the celebration “to be with everybody and see what was going on […]
The tents have returned to Venice Beach, almost exactly a year after the world-famous boardwalk was cleared.Dozens of tents are back up, after nearly 200 people were matched with housing when the encampment was cleared last summer.This summer, Venice locals say they've counted about 120 people living on the beach again."It's illegal to be out there but we can see right now there's something like 22 tents out there right now," Venice resident Mark Ryavec said.Just a few weeks ago, an encampment near the Venice library was cleared, and homeless advocates say it was inevitable that people would make their...
