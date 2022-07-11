ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowans continue rallying in support of abortion access

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been over three weeks since the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. On July 10, hundreds of Iowans came out the the state capitol to show their support for abortion access. More than a dozen Iowa...

We Are Iowa

24-hour abortion waiting period becomes official in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last Friday, July 8, marked the first day the Iowa Supreme Court's reversal of 2018 precedent regarding abortion rights could have been finalized. The document, called a procedendo, finalizes the high court's decision and sends the case back to the lower courts. A procedendo wasn't...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
LGBTQ Youth In Iowa Schools group improperly disbursed more than $12,000 from Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistant Funds

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand issued a report showing that GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force — or Iowa Safe Schools as the group markets itself — improperly disbursed $12,202.37 from the Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds the group was awarded by the Iowa Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General Crime Victims Assistance Division.
IOWA STATE
24-hour waiting period for abortions now in effect in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions is now being enforced statewide. On June 17, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion was constitutional. Iowa abortion providers began scheduling two appointments, at least a day apart — the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for abortion.
IOWA STATE
Voter registration numbers illustrate Iowa politics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Secretary of State’s office releases voter registration data monthly. Below is the data released July 5:. The infographic above shows total registered voters, which includes active and inactive. According to data from the Iowa Secretary of State, the GOP gained 24,749 active...
IOWA STATE
Sweet corn stands popping up across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sweet corn is finally in season and stands are popping up across the metro. Many Iowans are stopping at local stands to buy the summer staple. A cold and rainy spring delayed planting, but customers say it's now time to bite into an Iowa summer tradition.
DES MOINES, IA
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Protest#Politics Federal#Iowans#The Supreme Court#Gynecologists#Scotus
Iowa farmers and landowners rally against carbon pipeline projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pipeline protest is happening on Tuesday in Des Moines. It concerns three proposed carbon capture pipelines that would cut through the state. Local environmentalists tell KCCI that more than 1,000 Iowa land owners are against the idea. Multiple groups are gathering at the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday morning to send that message. Companies pitching these multi-billion dollar projects believe they could potentially cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and other agricultural plants.
DES MOINES, IA
Ways This Will Be the Most Challenging Iowa State Fair

While each year presents unique challenges, it seems since the COVID pandemic upended 2020, we've been dealing with more extreme issues. From, well, a pandemic, to gas prices, employee shortages, and a Russian-led war in Ukraine. Each of these has resulted in new, unique challenges and hardships. As we head...
IOWA STATE
Is This Really The 'Rudest City' In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE
Iowa is Home to One of the "Most Livable College Towns" in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
Governor Reynolds warning Iowans about deadly drugs laced with fentanyl

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being warned about the growing threat of illicit fentanyl and counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. State officials say counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are increasingly being found in Iowa communities. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Criminalistics Laboratory says it analyzed 17,163 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs in 2021. In the first six months of 2022, that number has quadrupled to 70,556 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs.
IOWA STATE
Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
The Price Is Right Returns To Iowa

The hit game show is coming to Iowa this year! When I got to stay home from school as a kid because I was sick (or maybe just trying to get out of that test I didn't study for) I would turn on the tv to the same exact program every single time...
IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
