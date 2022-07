Buffalo made history when the first Starbucks in the country unionized here late last year. Now, another location in Western New York has voted to join their ranks. Starbucks made history in Buffalo back in December of 2021 when the Elmwood Avenue location voted to unionize by a vote of 19-8, becoming the first Starbucks in the entire nation to unionize. Starbucks has over 235,000 employees that work at their over 8,500 locations across the country, and none had ever been part of a union until the Buffalo store broke the mold.

