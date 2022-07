A waterfall’s on tap at a handsome Old Lyme home transformed by an antiques dealer from a circa-1840 mill. Fully operational until the 1950s, the mill was constructed to take advantage of the rushing waters of a tributary to the Connecticut River. Over the years, it served as a forge, a grist mill, a lumber mill, and a textile mill making fabric for soldiers’ uniforms. Known as Oliver Lay House, it has been depicted in paintings as well as found in books and museums.

OLD LYME, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO