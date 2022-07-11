ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Extra: Where the Crawdads Sing and more Johnny Depp drama

 2 days ago

A best-selling book comes to the big screen.

starlocalmedia.com

Six Million Dollar Man, Bionic Woman coming to Plano July 16-17

Retro Expo, a pop culture collecting event held inside the Plano Event Center located at 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, is celebrating its one year anniversary with iconic television stars Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner — "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman" — Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Studio Movie Grill - Arlington Lincoln Square

Italian sausage and meatballs tossed with ground vine-ripened tomatoes, rigatoni pasta, basil, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. PG-13 Mon-Tues 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:45 PM, 10:30 PM. Wed 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:30 PM, 10:15 PM. Thurs 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:45 PM, 9:15 PM.
ARLINGTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Have you eaten at this haunted Dallas restaurant?

Snuffer's has great burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, there is something a little more unusual that doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in Lower Greenville is different from the rest- it's haunted.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
fortworthreport.org

"A Knight's Tale," the art of Medieval and Renaissance arms and armor, comes to North Texas only at the Arlington Museum of Art

Arlington, TX (FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE) – Today, the Arlington Museum of Art announced its winter art exhibition, a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight. From the renowned collection of the Museo Stibbert (Stibbert Museum) in Florence, Italy, A Knight’s Tale will feature one hundred and thirty rare objects, including full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, swords, shields, and other weaponry.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Mother of 4-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out

OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here's Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: July 7 – 10

Congratulations are in order for DJ Alaska. The Oak Cliff artist recently collaborated with Dickies for Pride Month, offering their guide to Oak Cliff to the Fort Worth-based clothing brand. Click here to watch the collaboration before the headlining set on Friday. Fort Worth DJs Tamayo and Jesus Freak will join in the party at the Armoury. Expect a mix filled with house, darkwave, and synth. Come dressed in your finest all-Black, goth-inspired fit for a night at the cosmic club. No cover at the door.
DALLAS, TX
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
fox4news.com

Artstillery experience returns to Fair Park

A unique art show and storytelling experience is back at Fair Park. Artstillery tells the stories and history of South Dallas and the people who live in the Fair Park neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Faith leaders converge at annual E.K. Bailey Preaching Conference

DALLAS - Pastors and faith leaders are in Dallas this week for a preaching conference that addresses the scriptures and society. The faith leaders attended the 26th annual event to learn how to preach in a changing society. "It's really a safe space for pastors to get the encouragement the...
DALLAS, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Another Homeless Hate Crime Goes Unpunished in Dallas

In Dallas, Texas, a fire burns openly on a small grassy patch of land. The rescue team is tasked with protecting residents from the growing hazard. But one responder, a man by the name of Brad Cox, is too consumed by a different fire – the flames of hatred in his own heart – to act in accordance with his job description.
#Where The Crawdads Sing
KDAF

Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Ford's Garage Serves Up Photo-Ops and Burgers

Ford’s Garage, whose website blurb claims is “your neighborhood burger and beer joint, where everyone is welcome,” started out in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2012 and arrived in Plano this June. This is another in a long line of cutesy-themed restaurants, this one decked out to resemble...
PLANO, TX
Southlake Style

Eight Restaurants Participate In DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week is back for its 25th anniversary, and this time, eight local restaurants will participate in the culinary event. Next month, 22 restaurants will be offering two-to-three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners benefitting Lena Pope, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit that supports mental and behavioral health for children and families. Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse, Moxie’s and Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar are all participating from Southlake, while The Classic Cafe is participating in Roanoke, according to a media release. In Grapevine, Mac’s On Main, Perry’s Steakhouse and Bacchus Kitchen + Bar will be offering dinner specials, as well as Colleyville’s Next Bistro.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant

You are most likely familiar with a handful of wonderful spots in Dallas to eek out decent dim sum. You can read about those here. We recently stumbled upon an additional find that until now has gone under our massive radar, and this restaurant is a wonderful find. You will want to make plans to visit Garden Restaurant located in Garland.
DALLAS, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Dallas, TX — 30 Top Places!

Dallas is the perfect breakfast destination. The city in northern Texas is not just home to famous landmarks like the Arts District and skyscrapers. It’s also home to a multitude of eateries interspersed with those towering structures, just the perfect area for food buffs looking for that holistic breakfast experience.
DALLAS, TX

