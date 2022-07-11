ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

High school athletes endure workouts in the Texas heat

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot even a heat wave can stop Texas...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve electricity again Wednesday

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity again to help avoid any chance of outages. A "conservation appeal" has been issued for Wednesday, between 2-8 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected at this time, but this conservation appeal is being used to "manage the grid effectively and reliably." ERCOT said...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity on Monday

DALLAS - Texans are being urged to turn up the thermostat to conserve energy Monday or risk rolling blackouts. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m. ERCOT said the extreme heat is driving record power demand across the state and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Program helps low-income Texans pay their utility bills

DALLAS - A new program can help low-income families in Texas pay their soaring utility bills. The state rolled out Texas Utility Help. Those who qualify can get help with past due electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills. The program is using $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy