High school athletes endure workouts in the Texas heat

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity again to help avoid any chance of outages. A "conservation appeal" has been issued for Wednesday, between 2-8 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected at this time, but this conservation appeal is being used to "manage the grid effectively and reliably." ERCOT said...
FORT WORTH, Texas - NASA has released more stunning images taken by the new James Webb Telescope. They are the sharpest infrared photos of the universe ever seen. The Hubble Telescope was highly successful, but it is aging. The new replacement is providing the deepest view of the cosmos we've ever seen before.
DALLAS - Texans are being urged to turn up the thermostat to conserve energy Monday or risk rolling blackouts. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m. ERCOT said the extreme heat is driving record power demand across the state and...
DALLAS - A new program can help low-income families in Texas pay their soaring utility bills. The state rolled out Texas Utility Help. Those who qualify can get help with past due electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills. The program is using $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds...
DALLAS - Despite never really being in danger of rolling blackouts, even the possibility can put North Texans on edge. Many still have the deadly 2021 power grid failure in the back of their minds. The conservation alert ended Monday night, and there was no impact to power in local...
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education wants Texas Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session before the new school year begins to address gun violence. The board passed a resolution urging lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" firearm policies to protect...
