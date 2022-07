TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is filled with relief and gratitude after a stranger helped them locate their stolen RV. Rebecca Owens heard a boom early Sunday morning that she believes came from her family’s camper that was parked next door. When Owen went to check about 15 minutes later, she made the heartbreaking discovery that their 27-foot RV was gone. There are still drag marks from where it was parked to where the thief pulled it onto the street before taking off.

