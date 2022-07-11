Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Monday July 11 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Monday July 11 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Monday July 11 2022 Features Live Music with Nick Mancini . The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is...
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in July 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Wednesday July 13 2022. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean. The gathering is...
Dana Point Blood Drive Wednesday July 13 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For July 2022. Wednesday July 13 2022: Dana Point at 11:00am-5:00pm. Dana Point Yacht Club is located at 24399 Dana Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in July 2022. The American...
As summer festivals continue, here are some upcoming events in Orange County that you can attend. Bring your friends and family to the county’s annual fair from July 15 to Aug. 14 at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. The 23-day run event will provide various forms of entertainment including a Led Zepplica musical performance, a stand-up from Trevor Noah, and multiple vehicle derbies. You can also participate in competitions by submitting any photography, crafting, and woodworking work online.
In search of the perfect daycation? Balboa Island in Newport Beach is the perfect place to spend a carefree day by the bay. This charming neighborhood is home to a medley of quaint boutiques, locally owned restaurants, historic homes and plenty to do and see. Spend an afternoon with your toes in the sand, watching the boats cruise by, and don’t forget to treat yourself to an iconic Balboa Bar! Here’s your guide to a sun-drenched day (or week) on Balboa Island.
With a soft opening held on Sunday, July 10, it’s safe to say Wild Rivers was a splash with the Irvine community. “After more than a decade, it was amazing to welcome back guests to Wild Rivers in Irvine. Wild Rivers means so much to so many people and to see all those smiling faces on opening day was a dream come true. We’ve heard from many of our guests that the opening day experience exceeded their expectations. We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the new Wild Rivers with 20 acres of WILD wave pools, water slides, lazy river rides, and more at Irvine’s Great Park.” – Mike Riedel.
That’s not the only superlative that guests at the new VEA Newport Beach will be using when they see this sensational hotel transformation. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the property underwent an extensive refresh – more like a rejuvenation or rebirth – and became VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Hotel & Spa.
South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For July 2022. Tuesday July 12 2022: Laguna Hills at 10:00am-4:00pm. Laguna Hills Community Center is located at 25555 Alicia Parkway. Tuesday July 12 2022: Laguna Hills at 9:00am-3:00pm. Cruzan is located at 24461 Ridge Route Drive Suite 220. American Red Cross Blood Drives...
COSTA MESA (July 12, 2022) – The annual OC Fair is returning on Friday and that means it’s time for unexpected combinations of sweet and savory treats to eat. New items range from a float topped with hot Cheetos to a brand-new take on potstickers and even a sandwich topped with Cap’n Crunch.
Foods with plenty of panache, foods with chromatic character, foods with unusual textures, and the sorts of eats that seem to have one flavor when you first bite down, then a totally different flavor a few seconds later? Like cool-to-hot or sweet-to-tangy?. You can likely find examples of each of...
DANA POINT— Early in the morning on June 15, a 28-foot juvenile gray whale was spotted entangled in a gillnet off the coast of Laguna Beach. The whale was monitored by a team of boats, allowing a better chance that the whale could be helped. After a three-hour effort...
Take Laguna Niguel Free Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Sunday July 10 2022. Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley Sunday July 10 2022. 3:00pm-6:00pm: Good Company (Tribute to Bad Company) and Queen Nation (Tribute to Queen) and Food Trucks at Sea Terrace Park. Take the Trolley to...
It was overcast Sunday morning at the start of the 39th annual Long Beach Pride Parade, but the crowds didn’t seem to care. The first in-person parade since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration drew some of the largest crowds in memory with thousands of people lining Ocean Boulevard.
Incredible opportunity! Location, location, location! Single family oceanfront home in the most desired location on the Newport Beach peninsula. Restaurants, shopping, fishing pier, surfing, movies, biking, boating, beach yoga, beach volleyball, boardwalk fun and more. Your amazing active lifestyle awaits. Park the car and forget about it because it is all right outside your front door. This home boasts a wide-open bottom floor with large entertaining kitchen and living for all your family and friends to enjoy. The large bi-folding cantina doors lead to an oversized patio looking out over the incredible beach and ocean. The upstairs is well situated for a large family plus friends. The large master bedroom looks out over the beach and ocean with views from the Newport Pier to the Huntington Beach Pier and Catalina and San Clemente Islands in the distance. The master bathroom is well appointed with dual vanity, oversized tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. There are two bedrooms that share a jack-jill bathroom with separate vanity areas and shared shower and toilet rooms. The last bedroom is an oversized room that can be used as a bonus room, a large kids bunk room, or your own personal cinema. The last bathroom is large with a mini-tub shower combination. The entire house has recently been fully refreshed and ready for the next family to jump in and start enjoying. Don't wait, come see it today!
Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of July 11-17: • Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors & more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers. Thursday, July 14. • Downtown City Plaza...
LOS ANGELES - Starbucks is shutting down over a dozen U.S. locations - six of them in the Los Angeles County area - by the end of July, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a July 11 memo sent to employees, officials said the closure is a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees.
YORBA LINDA, Calif. — After raising more than $1 billion in investment capital, Avanath Capital Management looks to expand its affordable housing portfolio. The Orange County-based affordable housing developer and operator recently purchased a 44-unit income-restricted apartment in Yorba Linda for $11 million, following the company's premise of buying a quality affordable housing product in high-quality areas.
The Pasadena Humane animal shelter is hosting a "Free Adoption Day" on Saturday, July 16 to help find pets a forever home.Adoption fees will be waived for all available animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and critters. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. "Summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "We need our community's help to find homes for all the wonderful pets waiting to be adopted." During last month's event, 12 dogs, 53 cats and three critters were adopted. All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. To view animals for adoption and see upcoming adoption promotions, visit pasadenahumane.org.
The Best Location in Canyon View neighborhood of Trabuco Canyon. Welcome to a serene upper end condo that looks onto a peaceful green area with gorgeous trees in a tranquil setting. This home offers 2 large vaulted ceiling bedrooms, plus a loft. Upgraded primary bathroom with newer decor and vanity sink in the main bedroom with an extra closet built-in. The kitchen features newer LED recessed lighting with warm light control, gas stove & oven, microwave, dishwasher & sit-up breakfast bar. Cozy dinning area that opens into family room with vaulted ceiling, array of windows & sliding glass balcony door adds to the family room serene atmosphere. Seller has placed a lovely electric mantel fireplace in front of the original fireplace. Staircase leads to loft bedroom, skylight & closet. Convenient one car garage with white storage cabinets, work bench & shelf. One additional parking is also included. There are two community pools with spas & a clubhouse available for parties & gatherings! Close by is the award-winning Portola Hills Elementary School and parks. Also nearby is the Concourse Park, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park which has some of the best hiking paths & mountain biking trails in Orange County. Canyon View Association re-roofed approximately 2 years ago & balcony's were recently resurfaced. No Mello Roos in this complex. This property is "Sold as is" & Seller will not be repairing original fireplace. Features & appliances staying with the condo: electric mantel fireplace & TV above, refrigerator, mounting bracket in 2nd bedroom & inside stackable washer & dryer.
