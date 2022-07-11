New Villager at Hammock at Fenney gets his first hole-in-one

This bald eagle was perched on the highest run of an electrical tower overlooking a group of birds near Spanish Springs in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Blue Run of Dunnellon Park is getting some upgrades. . The park attracts thousands of people each year to the southern portion of the county but has recently had to restrict certain trails due to alligator sightings. . On June 2nd, Governor Ron DeSantis approved funds to make...
EDIT: The original version of this post stated the concept was “fast-casual” like the original location in Kissimmee but the restaurant is in fact “fancy and sit-down” according to my friend with amazing hair, Amy Drew Thompson, at Orlando Sentinel. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen (Facebook | Website)...
Linda Freidline and her show dog spent the last six years jumping through rings, running in relays and practicing tricks, and their efforts paid off last month. Freidline, of the Village of Hadley, and her bichon frise, Sophie, competed in the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and won the Select ribbon for females on the last day of the event. “In a dog show, it’s all about the dog that catches the eye of the judges,” Freidline said. “It was a matter of would she and could she (do that).”
William “Bill” Kurrasch, of Ontario, NY and the Villages, Florida left us on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was predeceased by parents, Edward and Delores “Paula” Kurrasch. He leaves behind a devoted wife, Hazel; sons, Paul (Lonna) and Michael (Sarah); grandchildren, Jayde, Sari and Ryland; brother, Don of Texas; nephews, Kevin and David.
Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to revised agreements with The Villages Land Co. that adds and rezones 643 acres for the Villages of Southern Oaks. The additional acreage is in several locations south State Road 44 not far from Brownwood and near County Road 470 not far from the Sumter-Lake county line.
All aboard! Thousands of model train enthusiasts are flocking to The Villages this week. As Good Day Orlando’s David Martin showed us, a free 3-day event is celebrating the awe and wonder of six different model gauges.
A Lake Sumter Landing restaurant will be undergoing interior renovation this summer. Bids are due July 22 for the project at Johnny Rockets at 976 Old Mill Run. Construction is expected to begin in August. All of the work will take place at night, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m....
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Police in Florida say they were forced to temporarily close a park over the weekend after an "aggressive alligator" – which was photographed with a bird in its jaws – showed up on its boardwalk. The discovery was made Sunday at the Palm Island...
Fabio Marino, 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 2, 2022. He was born in Popoli, Italy, and is preceded in death by his parents Pietro and Antonina, and his wife Carol. He is survived by his son Peter, daughter Emily Holl, son-in-law Tom, and grandsons Leo and Edward.
Summer is the prime season for barbecue, whether you're firing up the grill in your own backyard or dropping by a pitmaster's restaurant. If you're curious about where to travel for some delicious barbecue, LawnStarter got to work finding the best BBQ cities in the country for 2022:. "To separate...
A crash last week in which a grandmother was hospitalized after letting her 9-year-old granddaughter drive a golf cart is resurrecting concerns about grandchildren and golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The 68-year-old grandmother, who was taken by ambulance from the scene of the rollover crash, reportedly played the...
A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
In a victory as major for the developer of future phases of Eagle Lakes as it is a blow to existing residents of Eagle Lakes, the Flagler County Commission this evening cleared the way for a 1,200-home development on 612 acres at the south end of Old Kings Road, a development one commissioner likened to Palm Coast’s Grand Haven, at least by size.
Joseph “JR” Francis Reich, age 96, passed away peacefully at CornerStone Hospice on June 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and family members. Mr. Reich was born on March 4, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Alma Louise Thoma and Ambrose F. Reich. Mr. Reich was predeceased by his parents, brother (Father Paul) and sister (Helen Cuthbert). He is survived by his wife, Anna Miles-Reich, stepchildren, dearly loved nieces and extended family.
James E. Hollinger, 86, passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022 from a four-month battle after suffering a stroke on his birthday, March 11. He was born in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, PA to John Henry and Edna (Enterline) Hollinger. His lifetime work was in the banking industry and retired from CoreStates Bank in Lancaster, PA.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week’s weekly buzz, we’ll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
