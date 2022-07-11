New Villager at Hammock at Fenney gets his first hole-in-one

Linda Freidline and her show dog spent the last six years jumping through rings, running in relays and practicing tricks, and their efforts paid off last month. Freidline, of the Village of Hadley, and her bichon frise, Sophie, competed in the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and won the Select ribbon for females on the last day of the event. “In a dog show, it’s all about the dog that catches the eye of the judges,” Freidline said. “It was a matter of would she and could she (do that).”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO