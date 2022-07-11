Suspect charged following 2 domestic incidents in Verona

Weapons charges are facing two teens following an alleged stolen vehicle incident. On Monday, July 11, 2022 patrol officers with the Utica Police Department observed a vehicle that officers believed had been stolen about an hour before the sighting. Police tried to stop the driver of the vehicle at approximately 10:05pm. The UPD says that the driver would not stop for police. A short chase ensued before the UPD says, two parties jumped from the car and began running away."
Utica police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Street and Tilden Avenue. Police looking for home surveillance footage after shots fired in East Utica. Utica police are investigating after shots were fired in East Utica Tuesday night.
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is investigating vehicle property thefts that occurred in Herkimer and is asking the public to help identify a suspect. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole property from vehicles on North Caroline Street, Margaret Street, and Henry Street in Herkimer. If...
UTICA, N.Y. – Two teens were released with appearance tickets after leading Utica police on a short chase in a stolen car Tuesday night. According to police, patrol officers spotted a vehicle around 10 p.m. that had been reported stolen an hour earlier. The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver would not comply. Police were led on a short pursuit before two males jumped from the car and started running away from the scene.
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were fired in East Utica Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of South Street and Tilden Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where they found several spent shell casings in the street. Police were also informed that multiple people ran from the scene in different directions through various backyards after the shots were fired.
A Central New York woman is facing several felony charges following an argument that ended with a woman being knocked unconscious after she was struck with a vehicle. That is according to New York State Police who say when troopers arrived on the scene in the town Onondaga late Monday morning, they found 45-year-old Lynn Bowman of Nedrow, NY lying unconscious on W. Roswell Avenue.
VERONA, N.Y. – A 19-year-old man from Verona is accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her in front of children during two separate domestic disputes last week. Matthew J. Lenhart Jr. was arrested on Sunday, July 10, following an investigation into the allegations. He was charged with second-degree...
A Verona man has been arrested following two separate physical domestic incidents that happened last week in the Town of Verona. Oneida County Sheriff’s Rob Maciol says 19-year-old Matthew Lenhart, Jr. allegedly physically assaulted a woman during one of the disputes. Maciol says during the other incident, Lenhart threatened...
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing multiple drug charges after authorities say fentanyl was found at home on Whitesboro Street during a drug trafficking investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit had been investigating 28-year-old Ryan Lopitz for suspected fentanyl distribution. Enough evidence was gathered to get a search warrant, which was executed at the residence on July 11. During the search, authorities seized fentanyl and cash.
Authorities are hoping that members of the public step forward with information regarding a shots fired incident that took place in Utica on Tuesday. Officers with the Utica Police Department were called at approximately 9:15pm on July 12, 2022 to the 1300 block of South Street for a complaint about shots fired in the area.
A wild scene at the Onondaga County Courthouse in Syracuse on Monday as a man charged in a fatal hit and run accident was attacked and knocked unconscious by the victim's brother, according to reports. Kadarriel Lavender was making a court appearance in connection with the October 2021 fatal incident...
UPDATE: 07122022 2039 WIBX asked the New York State Police for additional comments following the original posting. A spokesperson for the New York State Police said that he is unable to comment at this time because the case is currently being reviewed by the NYSP's Professional Standards Bureau. Investigator Jones...
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that after an ongoing investigation, a man has been charged with multiple felonies following a search warrant that was executed on July 11th. According to the Sheriff, after an ongoing investigation involving 28-year-old Ryan Lopitz of Utica...
On Sunday night, multiple vehicles that were unlocked were entered in the Prospect St, Hudson St and Cortland St neighborhoods. The Village of Homer Police Department is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles when not attended and not to leave anything of value inside. The department is also requesting residents...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The brother of a Syracuse man killed in an October 2021 crash knocked unconscious the accused killer in court on Monday. Kedarriel Lavender, 37, of Syracuse was awaiting his court appearance, charged in the hit-and-run death of Michael Hathorn, 33, when another man walked across the courtroom and began punching him repeatedly, witnesses told Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a 17 year old female from Solon. According to the Sheriff’s Office on July 7th, 17 year-old Hazel L. Kenyon, left her home in the Town of Solon on a bicycle and went to an unknown location.
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A drunken Syracuse woman was arrested after she was accused of hitting a man with her car Monday night after a domestic dispute in the town of Onondaga, troopers said. Aquilla L. Scott, 45, had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .28%, more than...
A fire broke out at a home on Stone Road in Westmoreland around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Multiple fire departments called to scene of early morning house fire in Westmoreland. Multiple fire departments were called to a home on Stone Road in Westmoreland early Tuesday morning when a fire broke out around 2 a.m.
WOODHULL LAKE- Authorities in the Western Adirondacks say a person was found dead in a lake over the weekend. Members from the Town of Webb Police Department have identified the victim as Walter J. Kaczor, 71, of Remsen, NY. As of this report, Chief of Police Ron Johnston says the...
Comments / 1