Verona, NY

Suspect charged following 2 domestic incidents in Verona

WKTV
 2 days ago

Matthew Lenhart Jr., 19, is accused of physically assaulting a woman and...

www.wktv.com

Verona, NY
Verona, NY
Verona man accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

VERONA, N.Y. – A 19-year-old man from Verona is accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her in front of children during two separate domestic disputes last week. Matthew J. Lenhart Jr. was arrested on Sunday, July 10, following an investigation into the allegations. He was charged with second-degree...
VERONA, NY
Lite 98.7

Verona Man Facing Charges In Two Domestic Incidents

A Verona man has been arrested following two separate physical domestic incidents that happened last week in the Town of Verona. Oneida County Sheriff’s Rob Maciol says 19-year-old Matthew Lenhart, Jr. allegedly physically assaulted a woman during one of the disputes. Maciol says during the other incident, Lenhart threatened...
VERONA, NY
