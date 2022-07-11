ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula's North Hills dog closure extended to protect grazing sheep

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Gme2_0gbdZlNf00

MISSOULA - All North Hills trails — including the Sunlight Lands trailhead and all points north — are closed to dogs.

The closure — which is expected to last until approximately July 18 — includes the Froelich (Orange and I-90), Waterworks, and Mountain View trailheads.

The closure is in place as over 800 sheep work to help with noxious weed control on City Open Space.

Limited areas on the North Hills and Mount Jumbo will be temporarily closed to dogs this summer as the sheep graze on invasive species like dalmatian toadflax, leafy spurge, and spotted knapweed.

Hiking without pets is permitted during dog closures; visit trailheads and www.missoulaparks.org for closure maps and more information.

Grazing is a low-cost, effective way to control weeds and helps reduce reliance on chemical herbicides on City open space, Conservation Lands Manager Jeff Gicklhorn noted.

Grazing areas are completely closed to dogs this year because of the size of the sheep herd and the risks to both sheep and domestic dogs.

“At over 800 head, this by far the largest grazing project the City has ever undertaken,” said Gicklhorn. “In the past, we’ve had maybe 100-200 sheep on open space lands."

"With a herd this large, the potential for injury to both sheep and domestic dogs increases exponentially. No matter how well a dog is trained, his instinct to chase could put both him and the sheep in danger," he added.

Gicklhorn is also reminding hikers to avoid the sheep and their canine protectors during the dog closures.

Residents can call 911 to report closure violations and are encouraged to note vehicle license plates of violators if possible.

The project is funded by the 2018 Conservation Lands Mill Levy. Maps and closure notices ar posted at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/206/Conservation-Lands-Closures and are also posted at the trailheads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPAX

Construction bringing changes to University of Montana campus

MISSOULA - Anyone who has visited the University of Montana's campus lately may have noticed some changes. The Lommasson Center no longer exists, only half of Craig Hall is still standing and a lot of parking at the Adams Center is behind construction fences. Summer is a key time to...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Pets & Animals
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Government
montanarightnow.com

'Yellowstone' to film in Missoula Monday

MISSOULA, MT- Preparations are underway for more filming to be done in the Garden City for the show Yellowstone. According to a person setting up, filming will take place at the Missoula Education Foundation Building and last most of the day. It appears as though lots around the building have...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

High fuel prices hinder Missoula infrastructure, maintenance projects

MISSOULA - The price of crude oil on the global market has skyrocketed since last year and the higher cost of oil, gas and transportation nationwide is having an impact on local budgets and services. Missoula Public Works maintains and improves infrastructure systems, which provide water, sewer, stormwater and transportation...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

“Hidden War” Author, Retired Game Warden Now in Montana

This is an interview I've been looking forward to doing for quite some time now. When I was doing our statewide radio show from the SHOT show in Las Vegas last January, I also dropped in at the Safari Club International Convention going on across town. When I dropped onto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sheep#Domestic Dogs#Noxious Weed#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#City Open Space#Dalmatian
KPAX

Wildfire reported at Missoula Montana Airport

MISSOULA - A storm that passed through Missoula Friday afternoon sparked a wildfire at the Missoula Montana Airport. Airport Director Brian Ellestad tells MTN News lightning sparked a two-acre fire in the southwest corner of the airport. Ellestad stresses that the fire is outside the airfield and is not impacting...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Bong Rips Anyone? The First Annual Missoula Stoner Olympics 2022

We are past the midway point of the year 2022. The first year of legalized recreational marijuana use. So far, no one has turned into a zombie. Cars are not burning in the streets. And "reefer madness" has not affected anyone, other than the people who oppose it. I would say we have been very well behaved since the controversial law passed.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Tries to Stab Man With a Box Cutter at the Poverello Center

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 5:43 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a female suspect who had reportedly attempted to stab a person with a box cutter near the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, the officer observed the female suspect, who was later identified as Lora Hernandez and ordered her to sit on the curb and put her hands on top of her head. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Lightning sparks fires in Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON, Mont. - Lightning has sparked a few fires in the Bitterroot National Forest. Firefighters with the national forest are working to suppress a new wildfire on the south side of Lost Horse near Koch Mountain. According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook, two firefighters are on the scene...
HAMILTON, MT
KPAX

Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers in Missoula

MISSOULA - If you are looking for something to do this summer, why not volunteer?. Habitat for Humanity is looking for people to help with some current and upcoming projects starting in July and through August. The nonprofit sees about 300 volunteers a year, and typically a jump during the...
MISSOULA, MT
987thebull.com

The Dutton Family and Yellowstone Ranch Need A Few Good Hands

(Image credit: Paramount Network) Coming off the St Paul Rodeo, I know there are a lot of cowboys and cowgirls who love to ride and are great ranchers and if you have ever thought about being an actor or actress the Famed Paramount + network series Yellowstone is about to start shooting season 5 and needs a few good people.
HAMILTON, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy