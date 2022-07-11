ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Scuba diver dies in Sacramento River, swimmer dies at hospital after American River rescue

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died in separate incidents on Sacramento County waterways on Saturday. A scuba diver died hours after he went missing in the water near the Walnut Grove Bridge, the fire department told KCRA 3. A recreational dive team was on a boat on...

Person Reportedly Seen Jumping Off Rio Vista Bridge, Search Underway

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A search is on in the Sacramento River after a person was reportedly seen jumping into the water from the Rio Vista Bridge late Tuesday morning. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews – along with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and other agencies – were searching the water. When its crews arrived at the area, they spotted a person swimming in the water near a channel marker, the fire department said. However, before a law enforcement boat could reach the swimmer, that person went under and was not seen again. Fire personnel assisted...
1 dead in Placer County collision near Foresthill Road, Portofino Drive

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on collision between two cars killed one person and injured several others in Foresthill, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at Foresthill Road and Portofino Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry and an MDX SUV.  Authorities arrived at the scene […]
Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
5 people flee from burning South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire said they are investigating a house fire that five people were able to escape from in South Sacramento on Monday. Metro Fire said that when crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home with both the first and second levels heavily engulfed in flames.
Driver Sought in Rancho Cordova Pedestrian Fatality

Hit-and-Run Driver Flees From Scene of Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident recently occurred in Rancho Cordova after a woman was struck by a fleeing driver. The crash happened on southbound Sunrise Boulevard at the on-ramp that leads to Highway 50 westbound at around 2:00 a.m. Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the call and located the abandoned vehicle at the crosswalk where the woman was walking. She had suffered serious trauma from the collision and was pronounced dead at the accident scene by medics with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
Fairfield Accident Fatality Reported After Collision

Woman Dies After Intersection Accident on Walters Road. An accident fatality was reported in Fairfield following a July 8 collision which left her initially in critical condition. The accident occurred at the Walters Road intersection with Walters Court around 4:40 p.m. between two vehicles. One of the people involved in the accident had to be extricated, according to a spokesperson with the Fairfield Fire Department.
18-year-old from Vallejo drowns at Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old from Vallejo became the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa, officials said Sunday. The Napa County Sheriff's Office said Zaire Watu Fairley, 18 of Vallejo, drowned after he slipped off a log and fell into the water near the Smittle Creek Day Use Area.
American River current is 4-times faster than usual | Water Safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a deadly and dangerous weekend on Sacramento’s rivers. On the American River alone Saturday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District boat rescue team was called to 14 water rescues, one of which ended in a drowning. A 20-year-old woman was airlifted a mile away from where she was initially swimming. She later died from her injuries.
