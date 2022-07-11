Mansfield Board of Education recognizes middle schoolers with CABE awards

The Mansfield Board of Education presented the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) Student Leadership Awards to two outstanding Mansfield grade eight students, at a meeting on June 9.

Kalyani Tihaiya and Adam Soucy both attend Mansfield Middle School (MMS).

MMS Assistant Principal Larry Barlow recognized Tihaiya for her positive energy and incredible work ethic.

“At MMS, she has developed strong leadership skills and now serves as a model for her peers,” said Barlow.

Barlow recognized Tihaiya’s attendance at the Connecticut Association of Schools leadership conferences in her fifth and sixth grade years, and her service as Student Council president this year. Tihaiya qualified for the State History Day for all three years of her tenure at MMS, and competed at National History Day in her eighth grade year.

Barlow said that Tihaiya was captain of the Science Bowl team in seventh and eighth grade, and also competes on the school’s basketball, track, and swim team. She is in the band, chorus, and chamber choir, and was a cast member in the school’s recent performance of The Lion King, Jr.

“Her consistent dedication and commitment to do her best is something that is noticed in all that she is involved in,” said Barlow.

Also noteworthy is Tihaiya’s work with organizing Earth Week events at MMS through the Changemakers Club.

“Her passion about Climate Change has led her to speak out at schoolwide assemblies and to rally for statewide change at the Capitol,” said Barlow, noting that Tihaiya hopes to continue to make change at the high school level, where she plans to run for class officer.

Of Soucy, Barlow said that he has served as a positive role model for his peers.

“Not only is Adam superb academically and well-rounded through participation in many extracurricular activities, he has also demonstrated exemplary character that truly reflects Mansfield’s core values,” said Barlow.

Soucy is involved in a variety of activities both within and beyond school. He enjoys athletics and plans to play baseball and basketball in high school.

Barlow noted that Soucy’s basketball coach, Coach O’Donnell, offers nothing but high praise for the eighth grader’s role on the basketball team. According to O’Donnell, Soucy follows the directions of his coaches, and treats every teammate with respect - ready to support the player having an “off” game or a tough practice.

“Not only is Adam a good leader, but he is also a great listener and his disposition makes everyone around him feel welcome and safe,” said Barlow, adding that Soucy has truly grown over his years at MMS, and his teachers wholeheartedly agree that his efforts and achievements are worthy of recognition.

Students are nominated to receive the CABE Student Leadership Award by their school principal. Students are selected based on their leadership skills, including willingness to take on challenges, capability of making difficult decisions, concern for others, ability to work with others, willingness to commit to a project, diplomacy, ability to understand issues clearly and the ability to honor a commitment.

Both Tihaiya and Soucy will be attending Edwin O. Smith High School in the fall.