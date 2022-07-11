ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Man killed, two men seriously injured in overnight crash in Hartford

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A man was killed and two other men were seriously injured in a car crash in Hartford early Monday morning.

Police responded to the area of New Britain Avenue and Fairfield Avenue around 12:57 a.m. Monday for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a gray Ford Focus and a black Nissan Altima, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The driver of the Ford, 33-year-old Jermal McCall of Hartford, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 33-year-old man who was riding in the passenger seat of the Ford was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was listed in serious condition as of Monday morning, police said.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Nissan was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He remained in serious but stable condition as of Monday morning, police said.

Police were still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-711-8477.

