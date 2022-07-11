ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

American tourist, 23, is injured after toppling in to Mount Vesuvius as he tried to retrieve his cellphone that slipped while he took a selfie at the summit

 5 days ago

A 23-year-old American tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius while taking a selfie and dropping his cellphone inside the volcano.

Italian police had to rescue the tourist after he climbed up without a ticket and fell inside, but authorities are now charging him and his family for trespassing.

The man and three of his relatives had decided to bypass the visitor entrance, ignoring the turnstile and taking a forbidden route to the crater at the top of the volcano that looms over the Italian city of Naples.

He scrambled down inside the crater at the top of the volcano, which is active but has not seen an eruption for almost 80 years, seemingly to try and get better photographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDnIk_0gbdYilh00
A 23-year-old American tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius while taking a selfie and dropping his cell phone inside the volcano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TuW6_0gbdYilh00
Italian police had to rescue the tourist after he climbed up without a ticket to see the volcano that looms over the Italian city of Naples

The man was taking a selfie, reported Wanted in Rome, when he dropped his phone and watched it tumble to the bottom of the volcano.

When he tried to get it back, he slipped too and fell inside a few meters further into the 1,000-foot crater.

Local Vesuvius guides were first on the scene and abseiled into the crater to pull him out.

The man was treated for cuts and bruises on his arms and back, but he refused treatment at the hospital.

Police appeared on the scene and charged the young man for the invasion of public land, along with his three family members.

How Mount Vesuvius is one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtGcT_0gbdYilh00
Colorized view from a harbor of Mt Vesuvius showing it erupting in April 1906

Today, Mount Vesuvius is the only active volcano on the European mainland.

Its last eruption was in 1944 and its last major eruption was in 1631.

Another eruption is expected in the near future, which could be devastating for the 700,000 people who live in the 'death zones' around Vesuvius.

Originated less than 200,000 years ago, making it a relatively young volcano, the site has seen numerous eruptions throughout history.

Vesuvius destroyed the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum when it erupted in AD79.

The explosions of 512 were so severe that Theodoric the Goth released the people living on the slopes of Vesuvius from payment of taxes.

The crater at the top was was formed in the eruption of 1944.

Mount Etna, in Sicily, is Italy's highest active volcano, with its topmost elevation being about 10,900 feet.

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

Comments / 3

