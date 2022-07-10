ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors secure first Summer League win behind 28 points from Jonathan Kuminga vs. Spurs

By Tommy Call III
 2 days ago
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After Moses Moody dropped 34 points in the Golden State Warriors’ Las Vegas Summer League opening loss, it was Jonathan Kuminga’s turn to show off on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Trailing by 14 points at halftime, Kuminga and new addition Mac McClung led the Warriors to a fierce comeback against the Spurs. Behind 50 combined points from Kuminga and McClung, the Warriors stormed back to secure their first win of the Summer League campaign, 86-88.

The former No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft tallied a game-high 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the floor with seven boards and four assists in 26 minutes. McClung added 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field with six assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes against the Spurs.

Along with Golden State’s first win in the desert, Sunday saw the return of James Wiseman. The 2020 No. 2 overall selection in the NBA draft returned to the court after missing the end of his rookie season and the entirety of his sophomore campaign. In his first Summer League action, Wiseman notched 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor with a made 3-pointer and two boards in 19 minutes.

Following his 34-point outburst against the New York Knicks on Friday in the Las Vegas Summer League opener, sophomore Moody received a rest day against the Spurs on Sunday.

After their win against the Spurs, the Warriors will wait for a Summer League rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

