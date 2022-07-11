“Main Street: How a City’s Heart Connects Us All,” a talk by Mindy Fullilove
Join us at the Hoboken Historical Museum’s Shipyard Passageway at 1301 Hudson Street on Sunday, July 17 at 5pm for a very special talk, “Main Street: How a City’s Heart Connects Us All,” by Mindy Fullilove, MD, LFAPA, Hon AIA and professor of urban...
The fate of an 1890s-era Journal Square home is on the agenda for the Jersey City Zoning Board this Thursday. The owners of 238 Academy St. are appealing the building’s protected status in order to clear the way for demolition of the house, one of three attached homes that historically were one large house — and preservationists are not happy.
Muteki Ramen is expanding to Jersey City. The Hoboken-based ramen shop will open at 100 York Street in what was formerly Pianist Envy Piano Bar. Located at 533 Washington Street in Hoboken, the Japanese restaurant offers a wide selection of ramen including miso, tonkotsu, shoyu, karaage, kimchi, and vegetarian. Starters include everything from okonomiyaki to kimchi buns. (You can browse their full menu at the restaurant’s website).
In a meeting that lasted until midnight, the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board heard from six applicants on their agenda, and they approved three, tabled two, and denied one. The three applicants approved include Uforia, who are looking to locate their business in the Heights, Cannabis Place 420 Corp., and Kushmart Jersey, who are proposing locations near each other in Greenville.
With the cut of a ceremonial ribbon, Jersey City officials, business leaders and other dignitaries last week marked the completion of the Hazel, a new luxury rental building that has delivered a high-end residential lifestyle to the city’s trendy Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joined development principals...
The Newkirk House, Jersey City’s oldest building, has withstood centuries of wear and tear since it was built in 1690, but over the weekend it was no match for a modern enemy: spray paint. Vandals have tagged both the north- and south-facing walls of 510 Summit Ave. in Journal...
A company controlled by a developer with a controversial history is looking to construct a new building at several Downtown parcels not far from the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza. Jersey City-based Village Townhouse Estates has applied to the city’s planning department to develop four properties they own at 303-311 First...
NY Waterway joined the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Harbor Unit and the New York Police Department (NYPD) Harbor and Aviation Units in rescuing passengers from a boat that capsized on the Hudson River on July 12, in which two persons drowned. At approximately 3 p.m., NY Waterway responded...
With summer in full swing, Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli recently updated residents on the state of local parks, encouraging adults and youth alike to take advantage of the outdoors. “Schools are now closed for the summer and there’s no better place to enjoy the outdoors than right here in Secaucus,”...
Bloomfield Center Alliance is preparing for its 1st Food Tour of the summer on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2-4:30 PM. The rich menu of samples has flavors from all over the world – with new cuisine and some classic recipes. This adventure for foodies through Bloomfield Center’s business...
Hello Summer! It’s July! Let’s celebrate with street fairs, music and food truck festivals, carnivals, and more. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). If you’re looking for something to do… I got you. BONUS! Come say hi to me on Saturday at the Bell Works Saturday Night Market. These are my top 15 picks are for July 15-17, 2022.
The Administration of Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has taken steps to ensure the safety of bicyclists in the city, You nay have noticed concrete barricades going up in various parts of the city separating bike lanes from moving traffic. Mayor Fulop tweeted, “We’re continuing to install more Jersey Barriers...
FORT LEE, N.J. (PIX11) — Monday morning marked the first weekday commute since cash tolls were fully eliminated on the George Washington Bridge, with drivers saying they want to keep the change. The Hudson River span connecting Fort Lee to Upper Manhattan officially went cashless on Sunday, but Monday was the first time the new […]
Hoboken municipal garage at 916 Garden Street and Garage G at 315 Hudson Street have spaces available. The 916 Garden Street garage is accepting applicants with sedans only at this time while Garage G has space available for all vehicles up to 6 feet in height. Residents can apply for...
A Nutley, New Jersey, property that made headlines two years ago as the site of one of the Garden State’s largest pandemic-era office leases has traded hands for $131.7 million. An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald bought the 15-story office building at 200 Metro Boulevard from Prism Capital Partners, paying...
A recently opened Jersey City business was busted as an illegal cannabis dispensary and a Downtown smoke shop was also illegally selling marijuana products, authorities said. An investigation by the Jersey City Police Department Quality of Life Unit assigned through the Municipal Prosecutor’s Office put an end to both unlicensed businesses, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
A 21-unit multifamily property was recently sold in Jersey City, New Jersey, for $3,850,000. Located at 319 Summit Avenue in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, the 25,000-square-foot, four-story brick building contains mostly below-market-rate rentals. Built in 1920, it encompasses 15 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units with three owner-occupied, two-bedroom units.
