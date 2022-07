UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced after a baby died from car seat strangulation at an illegal day care in August 2019. According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office news release, Lauren Elizabeth Landgrebe, 50, has been sentenced to one to two years in county prison, which will be followed by 10 years of probation. Landgrebe has also been ordered to pay $1,758 in restitution, as well as to not contact the family of the victim. In addition, she cannot provide any childcare or babysitting services.

