Tennessee State

5-star edge Chandavian Bradley bound for Tennessee

 2 days ago
Chandavian Bradley, a five-star edge rusher in the Class of 2023, committed to Tennessee, giving coach Josh Heupel a top-five national ranking.

Bradley, from Platte County (Mo.) High School, is the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 36 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings. He joins an impressive class that includes four players in the top 90: quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, No. 4 overall prospect; edge Caleb Herring (No. 68); and tight end Ethan Davis (No. 89).

The class moved to No. 5 in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, trailing Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and Texas.

Bradley chose Tennessee over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Bradley, who committed Sunday afternoon, said it took only one unofficial visit in May to sell him on the Volunteers.

“You could kind of tell the family atmosphere and just the atmosphere in general,” he told 247Sports. “Even with it being summer and people being gone, you can kind of tell from the energy that they really care about their people.”

–Field Level Media

