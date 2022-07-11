Oasis Marinas/Fernandina Harbor Marina Weekly Navigation Report: Week Ending July 3, 2022

PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley CreekPulteGroup. PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs. The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO