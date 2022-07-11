Oasis Marinas/Fernandina Harbor Marina Weekly Navigation Report: Week Ending July 3, 2022

Public encouraged to attend one of the Beach Park Harmonization project presentations. AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (July 12, 2022) – The Amelia Island Beach Park Harmonization team – under the direction of The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and The Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (AICVB) – is hosting two open house events to gather public input for itsBeach Park Harmonization project on Tuesday, July 19. The community open house evening will showcase the preliminary conceptual plans for the seven beach parks within the project scope: North Beach Park, Main Beach Park, Seaside Beach Park, Peters Point Beach Park Beach Park, Scott Road Beach Access, Burney Beach Park, and South Road Beach Access.
Comments / 0