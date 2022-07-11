Upcoming season announced for freeFall Theatre

July 12, 2022 - After losing its previous downtown St. Petersburg location at the beginning of the year, Ringside Café will soon come back for another round. The new location for the popular bar and music venue is at 350 1st Ave. N., across from Williams Park. While the owners have yet to announce an exact opening date, a June 27 social media post stated, “we’ll be up and running before you know it.” In a comment on the post, the business said it would open the doors on the new location about a month from that date, or around the end of July. Ringside Café left its previous location at 16 2nd St. N. after the building's owners failed to offer a lease renewal in January. An Ohio-based company plans to open a 70s-themed nightclub, Good Night John Boy, in the space later this year.

