It may be only an inch long, but the bullet ant has an excruciating sting that leaves victims in agony, including temporary paralysis and hallucinations. The bullet ant — sometimes called the 24-hour ant or conga ant — measures just over an inch long, but its sting is gargantuan. Those who have had the severe misfortune of being pricked by this tiny rainforest terrorist describe the pain in terms usually reserved for the most gruesome of injuries.

