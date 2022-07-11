ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Darien fintech to bring 91 new jobs to Connecticut

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Oasis Pro Markets, a Darien-based fintech, has announced an expansion project in Connecticut that will generate 91 new jobs over the next four years. The company, which currently employs 15 people, is a subsidiary of...

