Darien fintech to bring 91 new jobs to Connecticut

At the height of the pandemic, many of Synchrony’s employees worked from home instead of at the financial firm’s collegial Stamford campus. Nevertheless, Becky Lansen, senior vice president and general manager of Synchrony’s Venmo portfolio, was able to take the PayPal money transfer app’s first credit card from conception to implementation despite her team being scattered across the map and seldom able to meet in person. It’s part of the reason she recently received an American Banker Women in Banking Next Award, naming her one of the 15 most powerful women in banking.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO