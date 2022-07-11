ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro 2022: Denmark face Finland in must-win match

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes Date: Tuesday, 12 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Denmark and Finland meet at the Stadium MK on Tuesday night as both...

BBC

Ukraine war: Russian military equipment on show in Prague

Russian military equipment captured by the Ukrainian armed forces has gone on display in the Czech capital, Prague. The display of war trophies, which includes a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and Msta howitzer, was unveiled on Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle.
MILITARY
TechCrunch

Kids’ finance startup GoHenry marches into Europe with Pixpay acquisition

Founded out of London back in 2012, GoHenry has emerged as one of the preeminent fintech companies for children, targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. GoHenry expanded into the U.S. back in 2018, and today the company claims more than two millions users across these two markets — it also says that one-sixth of 12-year-olds now have a GoHenry debit card.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Was England's 8-0 demolition of Norway simply spectacular… or a spectacle Euro 2022 did not need? The defending from a fully-professional team was SHOCKING to behold

Before the goals came tumbling in and all hell was let loose, Millie Bright shut out the early threat of Ada Hegerberg, one of the continent's great players, pressing the space with composure and watchfulness. Hegerberg insisted after her team had conceded a solitary goal to Northern Ireland that 'we...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world

THIRA, Greece (AP) — Cruise-ship tourists crowding souvenir shops and couples chasing the perfect Instagram sunset throng the alleyway outside the Monastery of St. Catherine, steps from Santorini’s world-famous volcanic cliffs. Inside this convent on one of the trendiest islands in Greece, a predominantly Christian Orthodox country, 13 cloistered Catholic nuns devote their lives to praying for those visitors and for the world. It’s a crucial if often misunderstood mission within the church, where constant prayer is deemed necessary to support more outwardly engaged ministries. “In such a touristy island, the last thing one thinks about is praying — so we are the ones who do it,” Sister Lucía María de Fátima, the prioress, said on a recent morning.
WORLD
BBC

SAS unit repeatedly killed Afghan detainees, BBC finds

SAS operatives in Afghanistan repeatedly killed detainees and unarmed men in suspicious circumstances, according to a BBC investigation. Newly obtained military reports suggest that one unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in one six-month tour. The BBC found evidence suggesting the former head of special forces failed to pass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Battle of Waterloo skeletons uncovered in Belgium

Skeletons of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium in 1815 have been unearthed by archaeologists. Experts say the discoveries are "incredibly rare" on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more. Teams found remains of humans and horses in the dig, which...
WORLD
The Independent

Euro 2022’s opening round: Germany and Spain show attacking threat

Euro 2022 moves into its second round of group fixtures on Monday evening, with England back in action against Norway and then keeping a keen eye on Tuesday’s high-profile clash between Germany and Spain.Here, the PA news agency runs an eye over the statistics from the opening games and what they can tell us about the fixtures to come.Group AMonday, July 11: Austria v Northern Ireland 5pm, England v Norway 8pmEngland edged Austria 1-0 but their 16 shots on goal were twice as many as their opponents. Norway, meanwhile, blew away tournament debutants Northern Ireland 4-1 with 21 shots and...
UEFA
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Afghan commander and Russia gas cut fears

Russian troops continued shelling several Ukrainian regions on Monday, killing six people and injuring 31 in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said. Russian strikes were also reported in the north-eastern Sumy and southern Odesa regions. Meanwhile, the death toll from Sunday's Russian rocket attack on a five-storey apartment...
MILITARY
ESPN

Grace Geyoro makes history as France rout Italy, look primed to vanquish past Euros heartbreaks

ROTHERHAM, England -- Grace Geyoro wrote her name all over European Championship history on a memorable night in Rotherham. There was a buzz around Rotherham as fans awaited the last game of the first Euro 2022 matchday to kick off, the highly competitive Group D had already seen a draw between Iceland and Belgium in the first kickoff and the second looked too close to call. With the stands at the New York Stadium having taken on a blue complexion for the clash between France and Italy, it seemed no one could wait to get started, not even the players who got the ball rolling as the stadium announcer was still counting down from 10.
FIFA
The Ringer

England’s Historic Win Over Norway and More Euros Chat

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to chat about England’s historic 8-0 win over Norway, which included a Beth Mead hat trick (01:00). They talk about the game, Sarina Wiegman’s comments afterward, and how the result might help England later in the tournament, before taking a look at the rest of the teams so far after their first round of games (34:20).
SOCCER
The Associated Press

US cricket team one win from reaching first World Cup

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — It’s almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela’s first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave. Cricket gave birth to baseball, though the offspring quickly eclipsed the parent as the summer pastime for Americans. But step back for a minute there, baseball, because Vaghela and his teammates on the United States cricket team aim to reach their own kind of World Series this week. They need one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time. The U.S. has easily beaten Jersey and Singapore in its first two games at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The prize is a place at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another victory in the semifinals will clinch it for the Americans. T20 stands for Twenty20, the shortest format in international cricket.
SPORTS
ESPN

Denmark beat Finland to keep Women's Euro knockout round hopes alive

Denmark captain Pernille Harder's second-half header earned them a 1-0 win over Finland in the Women's European Championship on Tuesday to keep their knockout hopes alive. After a lacklustre first half, Denmark got the breakthrough in the 72nd minute when their all-time top-scorer Harder nodded home from a rebound after Karen Holmgaard's header hit the crossbar.
SOCCER
BBC

Watch Euro 2022: Sweden beat Switzerland to boost qualification hopes

That's all for this one. So make sure you don't miss our page now up and running with all the build-up to tonight's other Group C match as the Netherlands take on Portugal. Thanks for joining us and hopefully see you again soon. Watch the winning goal. Sweden 2-1 Switzerland.
SOCCER

