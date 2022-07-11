ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Real estate lawyer arrested for withholding clients’ closing funds

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norwalk police announced the arrest of Carl Ferraro, a real estate attorney accused of stealing funds from his clients. The Norwalk Police...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Bagel Shop Owner From Fishkill Sentenced For $2M Scam

A former Hudson Valley resident is heading to federal prison for defrauding prospective franchisees of his bagel company. Joseph Smith, age 57, formerly of Fishkill in Dutchess County, was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty in February 2022 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion.
FISHKILL, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot During Robbery

2022-07-12@1:33pm–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call reporting a party was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery. The injury is reported as non-life threatening. Responsible drove off in an Infinity SUV last seen leaving Pembroke Street crossing Boston Ave. At this time this incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Report Of A Cop Injured

UPDATE: There was an officer (on-duty) that went to the hospital as a precaution not injured but had blood on his person from a party they detained on a criminal breach of peace. 2022-07-12@1:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS was called for a report of an injured police officer in the 600 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

‘The City That Works’ – for seniors, too

Throughout my childhood and teens, my parents used to take the family to visit our cousins in Stamford once or twice a year for parties and other occasions. Whatever the season, it was always a beautiful drive up the Hutchinson River and Merritt Parkways to Exit 35. Today my cousins are planning their retirement. They are still in Stamford, the city where they bought a home and raised three now grown children.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Bridgeport cop charged with assault in Milford

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer, previously accused of assault, has been arrested following what Milford police describe as a road rage case. Leonard Alterio, 56, a police officer for the city for 24 years, was arrested by Milford police on July 6 and charged with third-degree assault and evading responsibility.
MILFORD, CT
wshu.org

Wife of former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty to a federal charge

The wife of former state Representative Micheal DiMassa, D-West Haven, has admitted to conspiring with her husband to steal the city's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Lauren DiMassa faces 12 to 18 months in prison. Lauren and her husband stole nearly $150,000 from the city by collecting payments for services she never provided to a local youth violence prevention program.
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

2022-07-11@8:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS responding to a street fight at One Ferry Boulevard, where the ferry comes in. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor man guilty in oxy prescription scheme

An East Windsor man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to charges of possession and intent to sell narcotic prescription painkillers, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced Monday. The man, Jayson Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on July 5 in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to one count of conspiracy...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

PD: 4 injured in domestic-related stabbing in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating a domestic disturbance where four people were stabbed on Monday evening. Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. Four people inside the home were treated by emergency crews on scene and transported to Yale […]
HAMDEN, CT
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy