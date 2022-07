Rory Burns led a strong response by LV= Insurance County Championship leaders Surrey after a history-making moment for Yorkshire on day two at Scarborough.Adam Lyth and Jonny Tattersall advanced their overnight partnership of 239 to become the first Yorkshire pair to record a triple century stand for the sixth wicket in first-class cricket.Lyth made 183 and Tattersall a career-best unbeaten 180 as Yorkshire posted 521 before an unruffled unbeaten 94 from England fringe opener Burns helped Surrey reach 191 for one at the close.CLOSE: Surrey finish the day 191/1 from 53 overs. Rory Burns 94* Hashim Amla 45*#SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/g1JGmowHRL— Surrey...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO