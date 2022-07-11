This Is Georgia’s Most Popular Cocktail

Photo : Getty Images

Everyone has a favorite cocktail, that one drink you can't help but order, no matter what bar you visit. Some believe a person's favorite cocktail says a lot about them. Are you sweet? A little spicy? Maybe even an old soul?

Likewise, a state's favorite cocktail can say a lot about the people who live there. So, what's Georgia's favorite drink? Guilty Eats is here to help us find out. They compiled a list of the most popular cocktails in every state and named the Mimosa as Georgia's cocktail of choice. Here's what they had to say about the drink:

Here we are yet again with the Mimosa – a classic (brunch) favorite in quite a few states in our repertoire here. Since you already know what’s in a classic version of this delicious drink, try adding in some peach purée and garnish with some fresh sliced peaches for a Georgia vibe!

Everyone knows about the mimosa, but do you know its history? According to Chilled Magazine,