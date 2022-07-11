ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia’s Most Popular Cocktail

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Everyone has a favorite cocktail, that one drink you can't help but order, no matter what bar you visit. Some believe a person's favorite cocktail says a lot about them. Are you sweet? A little spicy? Maybe even an old soul?

Likewise, a state's favorite cocktail can say a lot about the people who live there. So, what's Georgia's favorite drink? Guilty Eats is here to help us find out. They compiled a list of the most popular cocktails in every state and named the Mimosa as Georgia's cocktail of choice. Here's what they had to say about the drink:

Here we are yet again with the Mimosa – a classic (brunch) favorite in quite a few states in our repertoire here. Since you already know what’s in a classic version of this delicious drink, try adding in some peach purée and garnish with some fresh sliced peaches for a Georgia vibe!

Everyone knows about the mimosa, but do you know its history? According to Chilled Magazine,

The champagne and orange mixture has been known to have different origins. In 1921, at Buck’s Club in London, the Buck’s Fizz was invented. It was a drink made up of champagne and orange juice, like the Mimosa, but it has more sparkling wine or champagne. A Mimosa contains equal parts of orange juice and champagne. It is believed that a bartender in 1925 at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, created the mimosa.

