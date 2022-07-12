ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Charlotte resident appeared on ‘Jeopardy!’ How to be the next game show contestant

By Evan Santiago
 3 days ago

The only thing better than settling in to watch an episode of your favorite game show is appearing on it.

It’s an experience Charlotte resident, Jake Marvin, embarked on just last week as a contestant on “Jeopardy!”

And it’s not as difficult to accomplish as you might think.

Although “Jeopardy!” is a highly competitive game that relies on smarts and skill, there are a few shows that are relatively easier to score a spot on. Shows like “Family Feud,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right,” and “Wheel of Fortune” can grant contestants the opportunity to have an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience while winning big prizes or even becoming a viral sensation.

Here’s how you can earn a spot on one of America’s favorite game shows:

Family Feud

About the show : Family groups of five attempt to correctly guess the most popular response to survey questions. Each family continues to play a round until they miss an answer, then the opposing family has a chance to steal points. The family with the most points at the end of the game wins.

How to audition : You and your family (related by blood, marriage, or adoption) must apply , or “audition,” to appear on Family Feud, according to the show’s website. It is highly recommended that you include a 3-5 minute video introducing yourself and your family in your application. Some families even go as far as to perform a mock round of the show. If you make it past the application process, someone from casting will reach out to you to schedule a Zoom interview where producers can learn more about you and your family.

Minimum age : There is no minimum age requirement to appear on Family Feud, but the show suggests contestants be at least 15 years old due to the nature of some of the questions.

Filming location : Atlanta, GA

Jeopardy!

About the show : Jeopardy! is a classic, guessing-style game show. However, on this show, the answers are given first and the contestants are tasked with guessing the questions the answers are paired with. Three contestants appear on the show at a time, including the previous show’s winner, and they all compete in a total of three rounds to win as much cash as they can.

How to audition : Before contestants appear on the show, they must first pass the Jeopardy! Test found on the game’s website. After that, you’ll be placed into a random selection pool for auditions. If you’re selected to audition, and if you perform well, you’ll be added to the contestant pool where you could be invited to compete up to 18 months after your audition date.

Minimum age : 18 years or older

Filming location : Culver City, CA

Let’s Make a Deal

About the show : Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by comedian Wayne Brady, features an audience of potential contestants dressed in zany costumes. Any of them could be chosen to take the stage to accept prizes which they can then choose to keep or trade-in for what could be larger winnings.

How to audition : In order to be chosen as a contestant, you’ll need to apply online to attend a live taping of the show in Van Nuys, California. If you receive tickets, you’ll be given the opportunity to let staff know you’re interested in being chosen as a contestant. At that point, you’ll be taken through a series of short interviews so the casting staff can learn more about you. Then, it’s a waiting game. Selected contestants will be announced during the taping of the episode.

Minimum age : 18 years or older

Filming location : Van Nuys, California

The Price is Right

About the show : In one of America’s longest-running game shows, randomly selected contestants from the audience are given the opportunity to win grand prizes if they can correctly guess the retail price of certain items.

How to audition : Similarly to Let’s Make a Deal, those who wish to be a contestant on this popular game show must first receive tickets through a site called On-Camera Audiences in order to attend a live taping. On the same day of taping, audience members are given name tags and are brought into the studio in groups of 10 or 12 at a time. Casting staff and producers will use this time to conduct short interviews with each audience member. If you leave a good impression, your name could be called as a contestant during the taping of the episode.

Minimum age : 18 years or older

Filming location : Los Angeles, CA

Wheel of Fortune

About the show : On Wheel of Fortune, contestants must guess phrases by choosing letters one at a time. For every consonant of the phrase that the contestant reveals, a spin of the wheel is granted which can determine what prizes the contestant has a shot of winning during the round.

How to audition : Auditioning to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune is relatively simple. Aspiring contestants must fill out an online application and submit a photo at www.wheeloffortune.com. Although it isn’t required, candidates are encouraged to include a short, one-minute video telling producers and casting staff why they should be chosen.

Minimum age : 18 years or older

Filming location : Culver City, CA

CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

