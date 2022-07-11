ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker (And Certified Madman) Stares Down Massive Avalanche, Films It Swallowing Him Up

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
This looks like a movie scene from Indiana Jones.

Imagine going on a tour of a desert, mountains, etc., taking in the incredible views at some of the most gorgeous landscapes the world has to offer.

Then, all of a sudden, you hear a loud roar off in the distance, only to see a massive avalanche heading straight for you, with nowhere to run.

This nightmare became a reality for 10 tourists at the Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan, as one tourist captured the wild moments all on video, right before the avalanche makes its way to the group.

Harry Shimmin, the man who recorded the footage, recalled the wild story in the post’s caption.

“9 Brits and 1 American on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan. We’d just reached the highest point in the trek and I separated from the group to take pictures on top of a hill/cliff edge. While I was taking pictures I heard the sound of deep ice cracking behind me. This is where the video starts.

I’d been there for a few minutes already so I knew there was a spot for shelter right next to me. I was on a cliff edge, so I could only run away from the shelter (hence why I don’t move). Yes I left it to the last second to move, and yes I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter straight away.

I’m very aware that I took a big risk. I felt in control, but regardless, when the snow started coming over and it got dark / harder to breath, I was bricking it and thought I might die.

Behind the rock it was like being inside a blizzard. Once it was over the adrenaline rush hit me hard. I was only covered in a small layer of snow, without a scratch. I felt giddy. I knew the rest of the group was further away from the avalanche so should be okay.

When I re-joined them I could see they were all safe, although one had cut her knee quite badly (she rode one of the horses to the nearest medical facility). Another had fallen off a horse and sustained some light bruising.

The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive (including the girl who cut her knee). It was only later we realized just how lucky we’d been. If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead. If you look carefully in the video, you can see the faint grey trail winding through the grass. That was the path.

We traversed it afterwards, walking among massive ice boulders and rocks that had been thrown much further than we could have run, even if we acted immediately.

To make it worse, the path runs alongside a low ridge, hiding the mountain from view, so we would have only heard the roar before lights out.”

Literally feet away from 100% certain death…

It’s hard to even come up with commentary for this, I mean I can’t really blame him for taking a video of the avalanche, it’s pretty much what every person does when things start happening these days, but how do you stay so calm when millions of pounds of snow and ice are screaming down a mountain directly at you?

Needless to say, beyond happy that him and all involved are okay.

Keep your head on a swivel out there, folks…

Needless to say, it’s a miracle this group made it out with only minor injuries, considering all of the rock and debris traveling at incredibly high speeds in the avalanche.

