Botched Star And Real Housewives Alum Dr. Paul Nassif’s Brother Died “Unexpectedly”

Some sad news is coming out of the reality tv world. Dr. Paul Nassif was one of my favorite Real Housewives husbands. He was featured prominently on the early seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with his then-wife, Adrienne Maloof. The couple bickered their way through the show and split in 2012. Despite their constant fighting, I really enjoyed Paul’s funny and sometimes bewildered commentary about their spats. And while the divorce was originally very contentious, Adrienne revealed back in 2020 that the two are now good friends.

Paul has since moved on in his personal and professional life, starring with Dr. Terry Dubrow on the hit show Botched. But his personal life has taken as sad turn. Page Six is reporting that Paul announced that his older brother, Chris Nassif, has passed away. He was 62. The cause of death has yet to be released.

Paul took to Instagram to share the tragic news with his 1.2 million followers. He posted a photo of Chris and started, “Yesterday I lost my big brother, unexpectedly. Words can’t begin to describe the loss that my family, his friends and I are feeling right now. Chris Nassif was, and always will be, a legend. Nowadays, our world is obsessed with super heroes, but growing up… he was mine.”

He went on to discuss Chris’ success running his own talent agency. Some of the stars he represented included Sofia Vergara and Ricky Martin. Paul added, “More recently, he became a successful producer, where he produced a variety of films and was still working on numerous promising projects in the film and television landscapes.”

The grief-stricken Paul continued, “When push comes to shove, there is no one on this planet that will have your back like your big brother. Please keep our family in your prayers during this unimaginably difficult time. Remember that you never know when you could lose someone who means everything to you, so never take a moment for granted.” He concluded, “I only had one brother, and he was the best brother I could’ve hoped for. He helped raise me. I know that I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for him. I love you always my brother @cnassif59.”

In addition to his work in Hollywood, Chris also worked in law enforcement. He served as a reserve deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was also on reserve status with the Inglewood Police Department. We are extended our condolences to Paul and his family while they mourn this tragic loss.

[Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images]