ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Aslef members vote to accept improved pay offer from ScotRail

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R91og_0gbdVM5600

Members of the Aslef train drivers union have voted to accept an improved pay offer from ScotRail , paving the way for weeks of train disruption to come to an end.

On Monday, the union announced that its members had accepted proposals on pay and conditions from the newly nationalised rail operator.

In May, members refused to work overtime or rest days as part of the pay dispute.

This led to hundreds of services being cut from timetables on May 23, with Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth saying it would provide greater certainty.

Aslef members have voted to accept the proposals

Kevin Lindsay

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “Following a ballot on the improved offer negotiated with ScotRail, Aslef members have voted to accept the proposals on pay and conditions.

“Aslef is a democratic, lay, member-led union, and I want to thank our members for their engagement and response to the ballot.”

In June, ScotRail offered train drivers a pay increase of 5% following negotiations with the union.

The reduced timetable has affected a number of large events across Scotland, including Scotland’s World Cup qualifier match against Ukraine at Hampden Park and the Trnsmt festival in Gkasgow.

As well as a 5% pay increase, drivers will also get more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay along with a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4NeL_0gbdVM5600

Commenting on Monday’s announcement, Ms Gilruth said: “I welcome the endorsement of this pay offer by Aslef members.

“We have worked hard in Scotland engaging with the employers to ensure the right offer is put on the table to reach a negotiated and agreed settlement on pay.”

She continued: “It is this Government’s belief that a progressive approach to industrial relations, and an effective voice for workers through trades unions, is at the heart of a fairer, more successful society.

“I would like to thank the negotiating teams at ScotRail for their hard work, and Aslef for negotiating in good faith.

“The Scottish Government will honour the agreement to fund the previously agreed 2.2% through the public sector pay policy, with the remainder being self-funded through increased revenue and roster flexibilities.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New UK-wide rail strike announced for 27 July as RMT rejects pay offer

Britain’s rail network will be shut down by another 24-hour strike that could disrupt summer holiday travel as well crowds headed to Euro 2022 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.Workers at rail operators and Network Rail will walk out on Wednesdday 27 July, the RMT union announced, in a dispute over pay and conditions.It comes after a week of disruption last month in which train services were all but halted and London’s Tube network was also shut down. The new strike coincides with the semi final of the women's Euro 2022 football championship in Milton Keynes, while the Commonwealth Games...
TRAFFIC
BBC

ScotRail drivers' pay deal vote could end train disruption

The result of a vote by ScotRail drivers on whether to accept a new pay offer is due to be announced later. Trains have been on a reduced timetable for almost two months while drivers have refused to work overtime and rest days during a pay dispute. Around 700 services...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train drivers at eight rail companies vote overwhelmingly to strike over pay

Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay, increasing the threat of huge disruption to rail services this summer.Members of the drivers union Aslef at eight train companies backed campaigns of industrial action.Aslef members at Chiltern, LNER, Northern, TransPennine Express, Arriva Rail London, Great Western, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains voted by around 9-1 in favour of strikes on turnouts of more than 80%.Many of our members – who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019Mick Whelan, general secretary of...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Lindsay
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Rail strike: why is 27 July walkout happening and what will the effect be?

Another national rail strike will hit train travellers across Great Britain on Wednesday 27 July.Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail as well as Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, South Western Railway and other train operators will take industrial action for 24 hours. Workers for train operators will walk out from 12.01am, with Network Rail staff stopping work from 2am.Who is going on strike – and why?Members of the RMT union, which comprises a wide range of rail staff from cleaners and station staff to signallers and guards, are involved in...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Trains cancelled between Uckfield and Oxted after bridge crash

Railway tracks have been damaged after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge. Network Rail said the incident happened near Ashurst, West Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday. As a result, trains on all lines between Uckfield and Oxted cannot run until at least 20:30, Southern Rail said. It...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish
BBC

Scotland's NHS workers balloted over 5% pay offer

Scotland's health service workers are being urged to reject a 5% pay offer from the Scottish government. The Royal College of Nursing and Unison have both opened ballots to see if members want to reject the offer and if they would consider industrial action if a new deal cannot be reached.
BUSINESS
BBC

Irish Travellers: Apologises over wrong data in education report

A think tank has apologised for using the wrong data in a report into Irish Travellers' access to higher education. On Thursday, a Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) report into the education of Gypsy, Roma and Irish Travellers in the UK was released. It said Irish Travellers still faced "barriers...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Tram passengers face disruption because of fresh strikes by workers in pay row

Tram services will be severely disrupted this week because of a fresh strike by workers in a dispute over pay.Members of Aslef on Croydon Tramlink will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday following similar action last month.Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said workers are facing a real terms wage cut.“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round-the-clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.”Trish Ashton, Transport for London’s director of rail and sponsored services, said: “It is disappointing this industrial action is going ahead.“We urge Tram Operations Ltd and Aslef to urgently find a solution to avoid disruption to customers.“All customers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to check before they make their journeys.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
TRAFFIC
BBC

Norfolk bus firm in government talks over £2 capped fares

A Norfolk bus operator is in government talks about capping bus fares at £2. The policy - a response to the cost of living crisis - may temporarily come into force across England this year. The new fares could mean passengers would be able to make a journey anywhere...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Croydon Tramlink drivers begin second walkout in weeks

Commuters in south London are facing major disruption after Croydon Tramlink drivers began a second two-day strike. Members of the Aslef union previously walked out on 28 and 29 June as part of a dispute about pay. A limited number of trams are running on sections of the route, while...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Long Covid: MPs demand ‘urgent’ meeting with government over private clinics ‘exploiting’ patients

A cross-party group of MPs and peers have written to the health secretary requesting an “urgent” meeting to discuss “unregulated” and “untested” treatments that are being offered to long Covid patients in the UK.It comes after The Independent uncovered a wide range of unproven and “dangerous” therapies being touted to patients, few of which have been approved for use in the NHS – or rigorously tested – for alleviating persistent coronavirus symptoms.Patients with long Covid are also travelling abroad to clinics in Europe to receive treatments such as “blood washing”, often at a cost of tens of thousands of pounds,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport's future in doubt

The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been plunged into doubt after directors said it "may no longer be commercially viable". The board cited recent problems including Covid-19 and the impact of airline Wizz Air cancelling flights. It said a six-week consultation into its future will be carried out. Regional...
WORLD
BBC

Network Rail puts fresh pay offer to unions

Network Rail has made workers a fresh pay offer in an attempt to to break a deadlocked row with unions over pay, jobs and conditions. Thousands of Network Rail workers took part in national strike action in June. It said the offer was worth more than 5%, but depended on...
ECONOMY
BBC

Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Union leaders attack Government over rail dispute

Union leaders have strongly attacked the Government over the deadlocked rail dispute, urging ministers to either get involved in negotiations or “get out of the way”.Leaders of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Aslef said public comments by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps since the row flared had been “unhelpful and incendiary”.Eddie Dempsey, the RMT’s assistant general secretary, told the Transport Select Committee that unions and employers had been “measured” in their negotiations over the past few months, in contrast to comments from the minister.He described some of Mr Shapps’s comments as “hairy, unhelpful and incendiary”.Mr Dempsey accused the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy