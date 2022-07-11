ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island: Women’s Aid warns ITV as controversial islander Adam Collard returns to villa

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Domestic violence charity Women’s Aid has issued a warning to ITV and Love Island producers ahead of Adam Collard ’s return to the villa.

At the end of Sunday night’s (10 July) episode, which ended in a cliffhanger over who the public had voted to go home, narrator Iain Stirling revealed that series four Islander Adam would be returning to the villa.

ITV has received huge criticism over bringing back Adam because, when he was first on the series in 2018, he was widely condemned for the way he treated fellow contestant Rosie Williams. At the time, Women’s Aid warned that there were “clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour” of “emotional abuse”.

In a new statement to Metro , Teresa Parker, head of communications and media relations at Women’s Aid, has said: “In the 2018 series of Love Island, we saw Rosie rightly call out Adam for his unacceptable behaviour, which included gaslighting and emotional abuse.

“We hope that ITV recognise how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show.”

She added: “ Love Island is watched by many young people and we know what a huge influence it has.

“Producers must make sure there is support for contestants throughout, and intervene if relationships become unhealthy or abusive.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

At the time of series four, Adam’s family threw their support behind him amid the criticism .

“Say what you will, this is a reality game show!” they wrote on social media.

The Independent ’s Vix Meldrew wrote an opinion piece in 2018 condemning his behaviour .

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm. Episodes are available to watch on ITVHub and BritBox the following day.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here .

