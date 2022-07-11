ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Tory MP Jamie Wallis guilty of failing to report accident after late-night crash into lamp post

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEft8_0gbdVAUO00

A Tory MP has been disqualified from driving after hitting a telegraph pole in a late-night car crash and then fleeing the scene.

Jamie Wallis was found guilty of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position after his Mercedes hit a lamp post and telegraph pole in Llanblethian, South Wales, in November last year.

Wallis has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £2,500. He was also ordered to pay additional costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £190.

He was found not guilty of driving without due care and attention by District Judge Tan Ikram at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Monday. At the time of the crash, Wallis was wearing a black leather miniskirt, high heels, a pearl necklace and make-up.

Wallis, who had denied all charges, said that on the day of the collision he had been at home wearing the clothes “he felt most comfortable in” before he took a late-night drive to his estranged wife’s house.

He told the court he crashed after swerving to avoid hitting a cat and left the scene out of fear he would be “raped, killed or kidnapped” due to post-traumatic stress disorder which he developed after being raped in September.

The 38-year-old, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, became the first MP in the UK to come out as transgender in April.

Residents Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb were having a gathering when they heard a “very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework” shortly after 1am.

Mr Watson said he went outside and saw amber flashing lights and a Mercedes E-Class saloon which had crashed into a lamp post.

Mr Watson said he looked inside the car and saw “a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace”.

When he asked Wallis if he was OK, Mr Watson said the male said: “I’m sorting it. I’m sorting it.” Mr Watson said he was going to call the police and that Wallis began walking away from the scene.

He followed him and witnessed him make two phone calls – during one he claimed he was being “accosted”. Wallis was then picked up by his father in a Land Rover Discovery.

Police forced entry at Wallis’s family home out of concern for the MP. He was found in a bedroom asleep.

The black leather skirt and pearl necklace were found next to the bed and were seized by police. He was arrested at 7.21am.

Commenting after the sentencing, a Tory whips’ office spokesperson said the party would take no further action against Wallis.

“Jamie Wallis MP has been found guilty of various offences and it is right that he has been punished. We will not be taking any further action and will continue to provide welfare support,” the spokesperson added.

Comments / 1

Person
Jamie Wallis
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man cleared of rape in Italy after woman ‘gave him hope’ by leaving bar toilet door open

An Italian court has reportedly acquitted a man of rape after it ruled that the woman leaving her toilet door open was an “invitation” and “gave him hope”. The incident was said to have happened in the toilet of a bar in Turin in 2019. The woman asked the man to show her where the bathroom was, left the door ajar, and asked him to pass her some tissue, according to local newspaper CronacaQui.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

