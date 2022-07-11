It’s 7/11 day! Here’s how to get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven

(AFP via Getty Images)

7-Eleven’s biggest holiday, “7/11 day”, is officially here -- which means all customers can get a free small Slurpee from stores today!

As noted by an official press release, today is the last day of this year’s Slurpee Day celebration so customers can enjoy the free drink at all 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores in the US, excluding Hawaii. 11 July 2022 also marks 7-Eleven, Inc.’s 95th birthday.

Prior to 7/11 day, a coupon for one free small Slurpee was sent to customers that have the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards. Customers were able to reedem the coupon between 1 July and 11 July.

Additionally, customers can get their free slurpee delievered to their homes today through the 7NOW delivery app.

The press release also explained that customers can only get one free slurpee each and must be a new or current member of 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.

“Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways - from creating a massive Slurpee cake with a renowned baker to delivering a Slurpee drink into space,” said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven, in the release, before adding that this year marks the company’s “biggest Slurpee Day yet”.