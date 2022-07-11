ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Democrats don’t want Biden to run again, new poll shows

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
 2 days ago

A new poll from The New York Times and Siena college show that most Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024.

The survey showed that 64 per cent of Democratic primary voters do not think the incumbent president should seek another term. The Biden administration has repeatedly said that Mr Biden, who is 79 years old, will seek another term.

Among the reasons Democrats give for not wanting Mr Biden to run again, 33 per cent cite his age and 32 per cent cite his job performance. Conversely, 12 per cent say they prefer someone new and 10 per cent say Mr Biden is not progressive enough. Four per cent cite his ability to win the next election, while only three per cent say he does not have the mental acuity to do so.

In addition, only 33 per cent of registered voters approve of his performance as president while a combined 60 per cent disapprove either somewhat or strongly of his performance.

The survey also showed that if the election were held today, 44 per cent of voters would support Mr Biden, while 41 per cent would support former president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump criticised Mr Biden for his lack of mental sharpness on his networking platform Truth Social.

“President Biden is one of the oldest 79s in History, but by and of itself, he is not an old man”, he said. “There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!”

Mr Biden has been plagued by low poll numbers largely due to rising inflation and gas prices, along with dissatisfaction with how the United States exited the war in Afghanistan.

Mr Biden has also faced some criticism from more progressive members of Congress for not taking sufficient steps to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and for a delay in canceling student debt.

The president is currently the oldest person ever to hold the office and he will turn 80 later this year. So far, few Democrats have expressed interest in directly challenging Mr Biden.

