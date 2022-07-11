One dead after pickup truck crashes into center divider on 710 Freeway, CHP says

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer stops a motorist in Anaheim, Calif. AP photo by Chris Carlson, File.

CHP investigators were at the scene of a fatal crash on the northbound 710 Freeway this morning.

The wreck happened around 5:06 a.m. when a pickup truck crashed into the center divider near Willow Street, according to the CHP.

Authorities have shut down the two left lanes of the northbound freeway while they investigate. It’s unclear when they will reopen. Traffic was jammed in both directions on the 710.