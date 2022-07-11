ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

One dead after pickup truck crashes into center divider on 710 Freeway, CHP says

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer stops a motorist in Anaheim, Calif. AP photo by Chris Carlson, File.

CHP investigators were at the scene of a fatal crash on the northbound 710 Freeway this morning.

The wreck happened around 5:06 a.m. when a pickup truck crashed into the center divider near Willow Street, according to the CHP.

Authorities have shut down the two left lanes of the northbound freeway while they investigate. It’s unclear when they will reopen. Traffic was jammed in both directions on the 710.

L.A. Weekly

Rachel Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near Holt Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened around 12:41 a.m., near Holt Avenue. For reasons unknown, a woman was walking along the slow eastbound lanes of the highway wearing dark clothing. There, the driver of a passing vehicle...
WEST COVINA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Double fatal accident on I-5 closes all southbound lanes

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on accident in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Twisselman Road Monday morning left two dead and has closed down several lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. As of 4 a.m., the all southbound lanes are closed due to lumber...
Bakersfield Californian

CHP reports 2 killed in big-rig collision

California Highway Patrol officers reported two men were killed Monday in a head-on collision involving two big rigs on Interstate 5, south of Twisselman Road. Officers with the Buttonwillow area office said the driver of a 2014 Freightliner in the northbound lanes veered across the road for an unknown reason around 3:25 a.m. and struck a 2009 Kenworth that was heading south in the southbound lanes.
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Reported on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

2 Children and Parent Self-Extricate from Overturned Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A parent and two children self-extricated from an overturned vehicle after a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in the city of Norwalk. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report around 10:10 p.m., July 11, of a solo overturned vehicle on East 105 onto the North 605 Freeway interchange.
NORWALK, CA
