ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

What was the Battle of the Boyne and how do you delete it from your iPhone calendar

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Wh5Y_0gbdV0kN00

It's that time of year when Apple takes over calendars across the UK and cancels any plans on 12 July – all because of one particular anniversary: Battle of the Boyne.

While Apple's auto-fill feature can be handy for any forgotten bank holidays, some simply don't apply. England and Wales have eight public holidays. Northern Ireland is lucky enough to have an extra two to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and commemorate the Battle of the Boyne anniversary.

Hilariously, everybody appears to be in the same boat – and so, turned to Twitter:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

\u201cThe worst thing about having divorced parents is having to decide who to celebrate the Battle of the Boyne with every year\u201d

— harry (@harry) 1657457857

\u201c5 different calendars telling me it's the Battle of the Boyne tomorrow. Exactly how proddie do they think I am?\u201d

— David Paxton (@David Paxton) 1657536758

\u201cGot a Google calendar notification for the Battle of the Boyne, like it's a Zoom meeting.\u201d

— Of Worf and Man \u2721\ufe0f (@Of Worf and Man \u2721\ufe0f) 1657532780

\u201cWhy does my diary have Battle of the Boyne in it?\u201d

— Kerry Godliman (@Kerry Godliman) 1657009173

\u201cOh, it's the Battle of the Boyne tomorrow is it calendar?\n\nAnd I've got absolutely nothing to wear.\u201d

— Tim (@Tim) 1657526468

So, what is Battle of the Boyne?

The Battle of the Boyne was a turning point in the Williamite War in Ireland between King William III (William of Orange), a Dutch protestant and the Catholic King James II in July 1690.

It was the last time two kings of England had fought against each other and was one of the biggest conflicts of its time.

William defeated James, who fled to France and never returned. While the war continued until October 1691, the Battle of the Boyne ensured continued Protestant ascendancy in Ireland.

For the past 200 years, 12 July has been the official holiday in Northern Ireland to remember the Battle of the Boyne. It is remembered on the 12th as this was the day James’ army was destroyed.

How to delete it from your iPhone calendar?

People in Northern Ireland have the day off as it holds incredible significance. But for the rest of the UK, the only reminder is a calendar notification greeted with confusion.

These simple steps will remove the note from your calendar if it doesn't apply to you:

1. Select the Calendar app

2. Click on Calendars at the bottom of the screen

3. Scroll down to UK Holidays

4. To unsubscribe, untick the box

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Godliman
Indy100

Finnish PM's 'cool' festival outfit sparks debate about politicians' clothes

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin has been hailed "effortlessly cool" after attending a rock festival in Turku. Ruisrock is Europe's second-oldest rock music event, dating back to 1970. Marin, 36, has been serving as the PM of Finland since 2019 and was the world's youngest prime minister when elected. She first entered Finnish parliament in 2015 as a member of the Social Democratic party.
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone

Although it's possible to lug a tiny printer with you wherever you go, it's not particularly practical. Most of us don't print enough from our phones or tablets for mobile printing to be a consideration. But what if you need to save a printout, and you don't have a printer?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Smart Phone#Ios#St Patrick
Indy100

Ukrainian girl, 7, sings Let It Go in three languages on Good Morning Britain

A child who went viral after singing Let It Go from a bomb shelter in Ukraine treated viewers to another rendition of the song on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych, dubbed Ukraine’s “voice of hope”, had an emotional reunion with Susanna Reid after the pair met in Warsaw when the presenter travelled to Poland to report on the war in April.Reid, 51, was gifted a drawing by the viral star on Wednesday’s show before Amelia sang the Frozen tune in three different languages as co-host Ed Balls watched on.On visiting London, Amelia, alongside her mother, Lilia, said she loved...
WORLD
Indy100

Model fined $2,600 for not declaring Subway sandwich at airport

An Australian model was fined $2,664 for not declaring a Subway sandwich at an airport.Perth-based model Jessica Lee took to her TikTok to share a clip in which she received a hefty penalty after she returned to Australia from Singapore with the sub.Lee said that she bought a foot-long sandwich past customs at the Singaporean airport and intended to finish up the second half of the sandwich of finishing the second half on the flight.But, she didn't finish the sandwich and was unfortunately caught by Australian customs officers after failing to declare the chicken and lettuce in it.Sign up for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Slipped Disc

Fine Stradivarius flops at auction

The ‘Hellier’ violin, dated around 1679, failed to attract a single bid at Christie’s auction house in London on Thursday. Bidding opened at £5.5 million and not a single hand went up. The owner had been hoping for £6-9m. The inlaid instrument has never been...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Hospital patient numbers jump by 15%

The number of patients in Scotland's hospitals with Covid has jumped by 15% in the last week, new figures show. Public Health Scotland data shows that on average there were 1,669 patients in hospital with the virus in the week ending 10 July. Health boards have warned of the impact...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dubai travel rules: What are the latest restrictions for holidaymakers?

Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, has long been a highly popular holiday destination for sun-starved British travellers.Although it has relaxed some restrictions for vaccinated travellers, it has yet to join the growing raft of nations that have scrapped all Covid entry rules.Here’s everything you need to know before you go.Do I need proof of vaccination or a test to visit Dubai?Yes. The rules are different depending on your vaccination status. Those who can prove they are fully vaccinated or who hold a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure have no need...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Gen Z flocking to Europe for mega-cheap vacations as dollars hits parity with Euro

If you're anywhere on social media you've probably seen photos of someone you know in Europe. Travel to Europe has increased exponentially in 2022 due to lessening Covid travel restrictions and cheaper travel costs thanks to the euro's drop in value. And Gen Z is capitalizing on it. On Wednesday, the euro and US dollar reached parity for the first time in 20 years, meaning they are now valued equally. This is because of inflation and the war in Ukraine.While the news is an omen for a potential recession, it's great news for people looking for cheap European travel. Sign...
BUSINESS
Indy100

UK heatwave: Show this map to your nearest climate change denier

Unless you've chosen to spend your days living indoors in a perfectly air-conditioned room, you might've noticed that it's super hot outside right now. Like, it is ridiculously warm, is getting hotter and no one knows when it will actually stop. Temperatures are reported to reach close to 40c in parts of the country by the weekend, which could prompt a 'national emergency.'In many ways, this is a global epidemic and despite awareness of global warming becoming more prevalent, a resolution to the problem doesn't appear to be anywhere in sight. Of course, this situation isn't being helped...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Indy100

180K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy