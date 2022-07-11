ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Moving Forward With ‘Bad Boys 4’ Despite Oscars Controversy

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkEIK_0gbdUtnw00
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident, projects tied to Smith’s name have stalled. Netflix’s Fast And Loose, which was slated to star the actor, has halted production indefinitely. And while the rest of the film industry has distanced itself from the King Richard star, Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans that Smith and Lawrence are Bad Boys for life.

During an interview with EBONY, Lawrence discussed his relationship with Will Smith. Martin was questioned on whether or not, in the aftermath of the slapping incident, the two icons would join forces for the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise. Lawrence’s reply insinuated that he had no plans of walking away from his friend and colleague and canceling the project.

“We got one more at least,” Martin Lawrence said about the possibility of Bad Boys 4.

Martin Lawrence’s empathy for Will Smith can be traced further along in the interview during a moment where he discussed comedy legend and actor Eddie Murphy. Murphy saved Lawrence a career relaunching role in the 1999 comedy movie Life during a tumultuous time in Martin’s life that saw the industry distancing itself from the comedian.

“It was a tough time in my life at that time, and Eddie called and had Life ready for me,” revealed the comedian. “He wouldn’t do the movie with anybody else but me. So, I really love him for that.”

Elsewhere, Lawrence has received much love for his iconic sitcom, Martin, after the airing of the show’s reunion special on BET. He recently opened up about reviving his shelved plans for a Shenehneh and Wanda film. “If we [Jamie Foxx and I] could ever get that together, I think y’all would love this,” the actor and comedian told Jimmy Fallon last month.

Martin Lawrence is also set to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

Comments / 407

Robert Dobson
2d ago

Get back to work Will. This is your chance to redeem and get back on the horse. praise God for second chances and forgiveness. Let's move forward in tge Name of Jesus

Reply(27)
157
Life17
2d ago

Bad boys bad boys what you're gonna do what you're gonna do when they come for u it's stopping something something I sorry i dont no the words

Reply(5)
41
Maurice Dorsey
2d ago

I'd move along with it too. People are quick to forget after awhile. What way to blow it over... Create a hit and undeniably good movie 🤷🏿‍♂️

Reply(2)
53
Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Vibe

Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter, Makes WWE History

Simone Johnson is following her family’s legacy and has taken her first step into the wrestling ring, making history on her terms. Making her presence felt on Saturday (July 9), Simone Johnson, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her historic debut, becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of the WWE.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Martin Lawrence
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Bad Boys#Film Star#Netflix S Fast#Ebony
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy