ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

Anderson .Paak Named Vans Ambassador For “Classic Since Forever” Campaign

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GytTQ_0gbdUaHN00
Arielle Bobb Willis/Vans

Vans has continued its relationship with Anderson .Paak with a new project dedicated to the brand’s most iconic styles. As the Global Music Ambassador for the company, Anderson has been enlisted to star in the “Classic Since Forever” campaign.

Much like his latest musical success with Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, the campaign recognizes classic kicks and reimagines them in modern ways, bringing the past and present together.

The new partnership is also a testament to the Grammy Award-winning musician’s own journey as he once worked at a California Vans store in the early days of his career and used his paychecks to pay tuition for drumming school.

The “Classic Since Forever” campaign features some of Vans’ most recognized footwear including the Authentic, Era, Slip-On, Sk8 Hi, and Old Skool. In the coming months, more ambassadors for Vans’ classic style will be named and featured in the campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cI7tY_0gbdUaHN00
Arielle Bobb Willis/Vans

Last month, Anderson .Paak and Vans released his third capsule with the company, dubbed the Vanderson collection. The collection is described as being inspired by heritage, creativity, and uplifting his community and has footwear, apparel, and accessories available for children and adults.

“Vans was super patient with me on this one,” Anderson .Paak expressed about the Vanderson drop. “We met every week in Malibu and designed these shoes in the California sunshine. This is my best drop yet and I’m so proud of what we’ve come up with!”

Watch Anderson .Paak go “Off The Wall” in classic Vans as part of the campaign below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Vibe

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Moving Forward With ‘Bad Boys 4’ Despite Oscars Controversy

After the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident, projects tied to Smith’s name have stalled. Netflix’s Fast And Loose, which was slated to star the actor, has halted production indefinitely. And while the rest of the film industry has distanced itself from the King Richard star, Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans that Smith and Lawrence are Bad Boys for life.
MOVIES
Vibe

Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter, Makes WWE History

Simone Johnson is following her family’s legacy and has taken her first step into the wrestling ring, making history on her terms. Making her presence felt on Saturday (July 9), Simone Johnson, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her historic debut, becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of the WWE.
WWE
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Anderson, CA
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby’s Security Throws Fan Off Stage – Watch

Here is some advice when attending a Lil Baby show: don’t rush the stage. While performing at the 2022 Openair Frauenfeld festival, Lil Baby's security threw a fan off stage. On Sunday (July 10), a video surfaced of Lil Baby performing at the 2022 Openair Frauenfeld festival in Switzerland,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks, & Young Buck Set The Tone On "P.I.M.P. (Remix)"

Birthday wishes have poured in by the thousands for 50 Cent and we wanted to add our voice to the celebrations by taking things back to his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. There are plenty of highlights and successes pouring out of Fif's catalog, but this single has been a favorite as it has managed to remain a beloved staple from one generation to the next.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off 'Trap Money' Advance After 'Signing' To Druski's Coulda Been Records

Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy