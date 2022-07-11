ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer's Association seeks public input during community forum

The Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will seek information to better assist Toledo families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease during a public forum focused on Alzheimer's disease, dementia and memory loss.

The community forum will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mercy Health Senior Wellness Center, located at 545 Indiana Ave. in Toledo, the association announced in a release.

“We are always seeking feedback on the needs of our communities and the ways in which we can better serve them,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “This forum is a great way to learn about the services the Alzheimer's Association offers, and to give us insight on what you need from us.”

Pre-registration is required to participate in the forum by calling the Alzheimer's Association's Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Those interested in scheduling a consultation or connecting with local resources may also contact the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999.

