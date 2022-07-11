ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

The New Normal: What are voters thinking about heading toward the November elections?

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Victor Rodriguez, chairperson of the Legal Studies and Political Science Department at the University of New Haven, to discuss what’s on voters’ minds.

Democrats have control of the House and the Senate. Why does President Joe Biden need executive orders?

Why is a two-party system important? Is the Constitution open to interpretation?

Should Supreme Court justices be politically neutral?

The Supreme Court does not make the law- they provide opinions on cases before the court.

