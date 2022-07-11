Glen Golf Park celebrates grand re-opening

MADISON, Wis. — Madison golfers got their first taste of the Glen Golf Park Sunday when the course held its grand re-opening.

Formerly known as Glenway Golf Park, the course sports nine holes accessible to seasoned golfers and beginners alike.

At the end of July, the course will close to the public on Sundays, opening the way for events such as live music and movie nights.

