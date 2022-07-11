Brett Young Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Daughter

Photo: Getty Images

Brett Young shared the sweetest moment with his daughter. The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer shared a new reel on Instagram with a photo of him hugging one of his daughters, set to Keith Urban’s 2018 hit featuring Julia Michaels, “Coming Home.” Young’s fans and followers gushed that the photo was “so dang cute,” and “they grow up so fast.”

Young and his wife, Taylor Mills Young, welcomed their first daughter, Presley Elizabeth, in October 2019. Presley’s younger sister, Rowan Marie, is nearly 1 year old, celebrating her first birthday on July 21. Young said he “immediately” changed his mind about wanting sons after he and his wife welcomed Presley, and after Rowan followed, he knows, “I was supposed to be a girl dad. I’m in love with it. I don’t feel the need to have a son anymore. I just love the way my relationship is with both of my daughters. It’s different. I mean, it changes you a little bit, but in a lot of good ways. I think I love differently and more deeply than I ever did before, and not just with them, but it opened my capacity to love that way in general with everybody in my life.”