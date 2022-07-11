ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lamborghini’s New 640 HP Huracán Tecnica Hits the Track in Spain

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7rd0_0gbdTfjD00
Charlie Magee

Lamborghini’s next-gen Huracán has officially hit the tarmac.

The new Tecnica, which was unveiled back in April, was rolled out for testing in Valencia, Spain, at the end of June, according to the marque. The supercar was put through its paces on the Spanish mountain roads and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to see if its performance and handling were indeed up to par. All signs pointed to yes.

Introduced in 2014, the Huracán line now comprises six different models. Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelman previously stated that the new Tecnica sits perfectly between the Evo RWD and the track-focused STO. As its moniker suggests, tech is the main focus of the latest iteration. The rear-wheel-drive variant sports a uniquely tuned suspension and offers more connectivity than any other Raging Bull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12or3v_0gbdTfjD00
The Tecnica’s V-10 is good for 640 hp 417 ft lbs of torque.  Charlie Magee

The car’s aluminum-and-composite body has also been further refined to reduce the overall fighting weight while increasing the aerodynamics. Tipping the scales at 3,040 pounds, the newcomer is around 22 pounds lighter than the Evo RWD yet promises 35 percent more rear downforce and 20 percent less drag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kodHU_0gbdTfjD00
The Tecnica has a top speed of roughly 202 mph.  Charlie Magee

Under the hood, the Tecnica sports the same 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10 as the STO mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The mill is capable of producing 640 hp 417 ft lbs of torque, which represents an increase of 30 hp and nearly four ft lbs of torque compared to the Evo RWD. The Tecnica can reportedly soar from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of roughly 202 mph.

The car rides on a set of Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires wrapped around 20-inch Damiso wheels and is fitted with carbon-ceramic brakes (six-piston calipers in front, four-piston calipers in back). It also offers Performance Traction Control and torque-vectoring systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUl3W_0gbdTfjD00
The Tecnica starts at $239,000.  Charlie Magee

The improved dash, meanwhile, supports a new Human-Machine Interface (HMI) that provides satnav, car-finder, digital diaries and onboard telemetry, along with Amazon Alexa, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Billed as “a sporty, fun-to-drive car,” the Tecnica starts at $239,000. Orders are now open and deliveries are set to begin in the fall.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Pagani Will Make Just 5 of Its New 840 HP Longtail Huayra

Click here to read the full article. Pagani may be best known for its futuristic hypercars, but it still understands the value of looking to the past for inspiration. The Italian marque has just unveiled a new variant of the decade-old Huayra called the Codalunga. Limited to only five examples, the latest version of the brand’s second model sports an ultra-aerodynamic longtail design. Pagani has already said it hopes to unveil a third model later this year, but it’s not ready to say goodbye to the Huayra just yet. Since the hypercar made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show way back...
CARS
Robb Report

Apocalypse Gave the Already Massive Ram TRX a Menacing Six-Wheel Makeover

Leave Apocalypse Manufacturing alone for long enough and its bound to churn out another 6×6. The latest vehicle to get the six-wheel treatment is the already gigantic Ram TRX. And thanks to an extra axle, some body modifications and a hardcore engine tune, the resulting Juggernaut just might be the Florida shop’s most absurd build yet.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Shows Up Early

The Honda Civic Type R is a car that we have been looking forward to for a long time, and Honda has capitalized on our interest by dragging the teaser campaign out over the course of many months. The latest teaser arrived this week and brought with it the information that the hot hatch will be revealed on July 20. The wait is finally coming to an end, and we will see if there's yet another FWD lap record heading to Japan. That's just one of five things we expect from the new Type R, but we no longer need to speculate about at least two things after Honda Japan leaked the new car online.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Performance Car#Vehicles#Spanish#Sto
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Ferrari
MotorBiscuit

Which Ram Pickups Have the Cummins Diesel Engine, and How Much Are They?

The Cummins name for diesel engines is legendary. Cummins has made powerful diesel engines since 1924, but today the only trucks that you don’t need a CDL to drive with a Cummins are Ram pickup trucks. About 75% of all Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks are sold with a Cummins turbo diesel. Ram Cummins diesel trucks come in 2500 and 2500 heavy-duty versions, and the 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. But most people opt for the 2022 Ram 2500 HD for its mix of heavy-duty abilities and stellar interior. For more than 30 years the Cummins name has gone hand-in-work glove with Ram trucks.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy